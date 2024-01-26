Palworld breeder carefully combines Jetragons to create the ultimate speed machine that can fly across the open world at breathtaking speeds

One Palworld player has bred a "zooming dragon," and it might be the fastest creature in the game to date.

You can see said dragon just below, and just like the player says in the caption, you'll need seatbelts atop this grand beast. The 'Jetragon' has a 20% increase in movement speed thanks to the 'Runner' skill, a further 15% increase in movement speed via the 'Legend' skill, and finally, a whopping 30% boost in speed thanks to the 'Swift' passive ability.

All these passive skills combine to make Jetragon the single fastest creature in Palworld to date. The beginning of the clip above shows off the bred skills, while the rest shows it soaring over the skies of Palworld's open world with haste, stopping for nothing and no one.

The player explains how they pulled it off in the comments under the Reddit post. "I think I started with two Jetragons that had legend + a speed trait, bred them together until the offspring had Legend + both speed traits, and then bred that with another dragon that had ferocious to get the perfect one," they write.

"You can also get lucky and have the offspring gain desired traits along the way, which speeds things up since catching Jetragons isn't a quick thing," the player adds. The player also writes in another comment that one Jetragon had the 'Swift' skill, while the other had the 'Running' skill.

We'll be keen to see if any Palworld player can top this Jetragon's speed. In total, this creature has a +65% increase in base movement speed, which is a stupidly high mark for anyone else to beat.

Check out our Palworld guns guide if you're looking for a firearm as quickly as possible in the new survival game.