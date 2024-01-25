Palworld gaming PCs are now a thing, and they’re a bit unnerving

Palworld arrived on Steam less than a week ago, but themed gaming PC builds are already showing up online. While you won’t need a fancy new graphics card to hit the critter collecting survival game’s recommended specs, the new line up by UK builder CCL Computers comes armed with a new gen Nvidia GPU and one of my favorite Intel i5 CPUs. Oh, and while I’m not really that into the look of Pocketpair’s uncanny pocket monsters, these machines are a weird blend of cute and unsettling.

I’d say the fact you can now grab a Palworld rig that rivals the best gaming PC builds means the RPG is definitely a success. However, that was already pretty apparent when the game hit 2 million concurrent players on Steam. Nevertheless, themed systems are always fun, and it beats having a boring old black case with some garish RGB lighting sprinkled on top of your desk. That’s providing you’re actually now a die hard fan of the totally-not-Pokemon-with-guns survival romp, as these builds are anything but subtle.

Over at CCL computers, you’ll find four different flavours of Palworld gaming PC. You’ll be able to choose between Grizzbolt, Direhowl, Foxparks, and Kitsun designs, with each case having a big face decal at the front. The approach is pretty much the same as the Barbenheimer rigs by the same company she shared with you last year, only this time you’ll have an off brand character staring at you while you game.

As for the Palworld gaming PC range’s innards, each rig features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, Intel Core i5, i5 12400F CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Again, plenty of juice to handle the popular RPG, not to mention it’ll hold up pretty well running most recent releases at 1080p max settings.

In terms of price, you’re looking at £989.99, which converts to around $1,257 right now. I don’t think that tag is entirely unreasonable for a build like this, but you are definitely paying a little bit more thanks to its Palworld theme. I’ve already touched on the fact the design sort of creeps me out a bit, and that might be because the Grizzbolt version looks a little menacing. Nevertheless, I imagine plenty of players out there are going to dig these cases, so it doesn’t matter if I’d end up chucking a blanket over it to stop it gazing into my soul.

