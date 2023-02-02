Paddington 3 might be a long way off, according to star Ben Whishaw

Paddington 3 might not be released for a while, according to star Ben Whishaw. The actor voices the titular bear in the movies, but, thanks to a new update, it would seem he might not be stepping back into that iconic hat and duffle coat for some time.

"I haven't read this script and I don't even know when we're due to shoot it," he told Collider (opens in new tab). "I don't know. I thought it would be happening by now, but I don't know. It's gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do. Maybe that just means they're still working on it, or maybe it means it's not happening, or you just don't know."

Paddington 3 was revealed to be in the works in early 2021. That makes Whishaw's update disappointing, but here's hoping it's just a temporary setback rather than a sign the project has derailed. It was previously reported that Paddington 3 would start filming in the second quarter of 2022, but that clearly didn't come to fruition.

While Paul King isn't returning to direct, he did work on the story with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, with a script from Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont. Dougal Wilson will helm the movie, which is officially titled Paddington in Peru. No cast or plot details have been revealed just yet, but, from that name, we can assume Paddington will be headed back to his home country.

Paddington 3 doesn't have a release date, either, but while you wait, check out our roundup of all of 2023's major movie release dates to get planning the year's theater trips.