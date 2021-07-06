Paddington 3 filming date, Gunpowder Milkshake 2, and more revealed by Studiocanal

Studiocanal have unveiled plenty of movie news at Cannes Film Festival, with a Paddington 3 filming date among the new announcements.

As reported by Variety, the threequel will start filming in 2022's second quarter – so that's anywhere from April to June. There's no director confirmed to helm the movie just yet, and there's no cast announced, either, but we can probably expect the central characters to return. The story comes from Paddington and Paddington 2 director Paul King, along with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, while Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont will pen the screenplay. King will also produce. Plus, there's a third season of The Adventures of Paddington TV show in the works.

Paddington co-producers Heyday Films and the Astrid Lindgren Company are also working on a Pippi Longstocking film with Studiocanal, and it seems the studio have a lot of faith in the project, because more than one sequel has already been given the greenlight. Plus, though A Boy Called Christmas isn't set to release until later this year, it's already confirmed to be getting a sequel, with Gil Kenan again writing and directing.

Also announced was work on a follow-up to Gunpowder Milkshake, with Karen Gillan set to return. Studiocanal are busy with another action movie, too, starring genre regular Liam Neeson and directed by Nimrod Antal. The film is titled Retribution and is currently filming in Berlin. Studiocanal is also producing a follow-up to Cold Pursuit.

Baghead, a horror/thriller starring The Witcher's Freya Allen and directed by Alberto Corredor, will also film in Berlin. It will be based on Corredor's short film of the same name, released in 2017.

In even more news, The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant actor Kaley Cuoco will star in and produce Role Play, which will focus on a couple in turmoil after their secrets are revealed (Deadline first broke the news). Meanwhile, War Magician, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Jurassic World 3 helmer Colin Trevorrow, is set to start filming in 2022, while a third season of The War of the Worlds is currently filming. The already announced Attack the Block sequel was said to be in early development, while Evil Dead Rise was said to be currently shooting in New Zealand for a 2022 theatrical release, and Thomas Bidegain's Suddenly, a high stakes drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby set in Iceland, will film on location.

