First Ozark season 4 part 2 clip shows Ruth meeting her idol

The first clip from Ozark season 4 part 2 has arrived online, and it sees Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) getting philosophical with Killer Mike.

In the clip, which you can watch below (H/T Men's Health), Ruth approaches the hip-hop artist and tells him, "I just wanted to say I really love your shit." He asks what she's listening to, and she shares her headphones – she's playing Nas' New York State of Mind.

They then discuss the song, with Killer Mike talking about cruelty and hope existing together. When Ruth asks him if he thinks Nas would trade the record if it meant not going through his life experiences, the Run the Jewels frontman responds: "If you got to ask the question…"

Ruth has always been a huge hip-hop fan, so while meeting one of her idols is undoubtedly a big moment, it's also clear that she's suffering in the clip: her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) was murdered by new cartel boss Javi Elizondro (Alfonso Herrerra) back in the part 1 finale. The episode ended with her on the hunt for vengeance, which will surely complicate things for the Byrdes as the final season unfolds.

Ozark season 4 part 2 will see new cast member Verónica Falcón join the line-up as Javi's mother Camila, while Jason Bateman is back as Marty Byrde, along with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Skylar Gaetner as Jonah Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller, and Adam Rothenberg as private investigator Mel Sattem.

The final season arrives this April 29 on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.