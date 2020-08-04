Overwatch Summer Games 2020 starts today, here's all the details

The Overwatch Summer Games 2020 kick off August 4 with a brand-new version of Lucioball and some fire cosmetics. The annual summer event will run until August 26, so you've got plenty of time to earn the new skins and sprays.

The highly competitive Lucioball is getting a revamp with Lucioball Remix, faster, more chaotic version of Lucioball that will have two balls in play at once. If one ball gets scored, the second will respawn after a brief waiting period, and bonus balls are periodically spawned and worth three points. Players will no longer be reset after a goal is scored, so the game will be even more fluid and fast than usual. Plus a new Mercy rule (teehee) means games will end if one team has a 10-point lead.

There's also some general changes coming to the OG Lucioball. Lucio will move even faster (how), his cooldowns are much shorter, and his boop and punch range are increased. You can even crouch while in midair to lunch down to the ground and the jump pads around the pitch will launch you higher. Basically, even OG Lucioball is getting wilder.

As usual, there's a slew of challenges taking place over the three weeks of Overwatch Summer Games, giving you a chance to earn new cosmetics each week by playing in Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive.. Here's the breakdown:

Week One

Win three games - Baseballmari player icon

Win six games - Union Jack spray

Win nine games - Union Jack Tracer Epic skin

Week Two

Win three games - Golfmari player icon

Win six games - Sand Castle spray

Win nine games - Sand Castle Bastion Epic skin

Week Three

Win three games - Surfimari player icon

Win six games - Ice Cream spray

Win nine games - Ice Cream Orisa Epic skin

If you're like me and you look forward to these events for the limited-time cosmetics, you're in luck, as this year's are definitely rad. Five new Legendary skins are dropping for the Overwatch Summer Games: Tropical Baptiste, Lifeguard Pharah, Karate Doomfist, Surf's Up Echo, and Feskarn Brigitte. Lifeguard Pharah is the one I'm eying - she's literally in a teensy little lifeguard outfit and her hefty flight gear. It's amazing.

If you're like me and haven't been on Overwatch lately, the Summer Games is a great time to hop back into the hero fray.