Six months after launch, Outriders hits Game Pass on PC tomorrow

Six months after its launch, Outriders is looting and shooting its way to Game Pass on PC tomorrow, Tuesday, October 19.

Square Enix and People Can Fly's multiplayer shooter enjoyed a successful launch back in April, but its player base has dwindled considerably since then. As our pals at PC Gamer suggest, it's possible that Square Enix planned its late launch on Game Pass PC to reinvigorate interest in the game.

Regardless, subscribers to Game Pass on PC will soon be able to play Outriders without the commitment of another purchase. If you've already put some time into the Xbox version, you can bring your save over to Game Pass on PC (and vice-versa) if you use the same account on both platforms. You can also play with your buddies on any platform, as crossplay is broadly supported.

Despite a natural dip in popularity, we had a good, if inconsistent, time playing Outriders at launch.

"Outriders is a game in the throes of an identity crisis. It's an interesting amalgamation of Gears of War, Destiny, and Bulletstorm, with gameplay that oscillates between surprising and same-y. It has moments of rare beauty, offering up sweeping vistas of gorgeous alien monoliths surrounded by swirling blue clouds, and then it has you trudge through seven hours' worth of muddy brown landscapes. There are flashes of variety mixed with pangs of repetition."

Outriders best class | Outriders legendary weapons | Outriders legendary armor | Best Outriders weapon mods | Best Outriders armor mods | Outriders length | Outriders crossplay | Outriders level cap | Outriders expeditions | Outriders Legacy | Outriders Big Iron | Outriders Yagak | Outriders Forgotten Chapel | Outriders cheats | Outriders hide helmet | Outriders Game Pass