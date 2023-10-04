Our Flag Means Death season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Max? When is it releasing in the UK?

Our Flag Means Death season 2 is about to arrive on our screens after a wait of over a year and a half – and it's back with a bang with a triple premiere. As we take to the high seas once more, Stede (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) are still apart and taking it… not so well. Their crew is also split between two ships, so things are looking very different aboard the Revenge.

We've got your complete guide to the Our Flag Means Death season 2 release schedule, from an episode count to when we might be able to expect the new episodes to make their way across the pond to the UK.

When is Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 1 releasing on Max?

(Image credit: Max)

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episodes 1, 2, and 3 will arrive on Max on October 5 at midnight PT/3am ET. That's right – it's a triple premiere for season 2.

How many episodes of Our Flag Means Death season 2 are there?

(Image credit: Max)

There are eight episodes total in Our Flag Means Death season 2, releasing over the course of three weeks.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 1 – Impossible Birds – October 5

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 2 – Red Flags – October 5

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 3 – The Innkeeper – October 5

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 – Fun and Games – October 12

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 5 – The Curse of the Seafaring Life – October 12

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6 – Calypso's Birthday – October 19

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 7 – Man on Fire – October 19

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 8 – TBA – October 26

Where can you watch Our Flag Means Death season 2?

(Image credit: Max)

Watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 from anywhere in the world

(Image credit: Max)

It's possible to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 on Max in a number of countries around the world. However, in some places, you may find yourself geo-blocked from doing so, but a VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch on Binge from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

When is Our Flag Means Death season 2 coming to the UK?

(Image credit: HBO/MAX)

Unfortunately, Our Flag Means Death season 2 doesn't have a UK release date yet. Season 1 was released on BBC iPlayer, so we can assume the same for season 2. Viewers across the pond had to wait a while for season 1 to hit iPlayer, though – it premiered on Max in March 2022, but didn't arrive on iPlayer until January 2023. Hopefully, season 2 will reach the UK a little sooner, otherwise we're looking at a release date of August 2024.

