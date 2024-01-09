Beloved comedy show Our Flag Means Death canceled after two seasons at Max

Our Flag Means Death, Taika Waititi's romantic pirate comedy, has been canceled after two seasons at Max.

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life. We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show,” a spokesperson for Max told The Hollywood Reporter.

The show follows the fictional misadventures of real-life pirate Stede Bonnett (Rhys Darby) and his crew aboard the Revenge as they try to make a name for themselves as pirates and cross paths with the famed treacherous pirate captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Initially pitched as a workplace comedy of sorts, the series developed into something of a romantic drama with Stede and Blackbeard's relationship at the forefront.

Created by David Jenkins and produced by Taika Waititi, the cast includes Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Nathan Foad, Vico Ortiz, Matthew Maher, Kristian Naim, Con O'Neill, David Fane, and Samba Schutte.

"Welp, I've got good news and bad," Jenkins wrote in an Instagram post. "The good news? We've spent two seasons in a bizarre, beautifully-rendered world populated by some of the greatest actors and creatives working [...] The bad news is clear. Our Flag won't be returning for a third season. We've sailed at the pleasure of the fine people at Max, and it brought them no joy to see this journey come to an end [...] Our Flag Means Us. Loving one another, pulling off some pretty weird and beautiful shit, and talking it through...as a crew."

