After the surprise Our Flag Means Death cancelation, fans of the pirate show are trying to save it

After the surprising news that Our Flag Means Death has been canceled at Max after just two seasons, fans of the hit pirate comedy have been rallying to try and save the show.

The show followed the fictionalized adventures of the historical pirate Stede Bonnett, played by Rhys Darby, and his crew – while also focusing on Stede's romantic relationship with Taika Waititi's Blackbeard.

Following the announcement that the show would not be returning for season 3, fans have taken to the internet in an attempt to rescue it from cancelation using the campaign hashtags #RenewAsACrew and #SaveOFMD.

"The news of #OurFlagMeansDeath's cancellation is deeply disappointing. [Creator] @david_jenkins__ envisioned a three-season saga, and if the production team is determined for another voyage, we stand by, ready to support. Time to retrieve our leathers and brace ourselves for battle," reads a tweet from the account @RenewAsACrew, which also has its own website, and even launched a Change.org petition to rescue the show. At the time of writing, the petition has collected just under 30,000 signatures, which is pretty impressive.

Clicking through the hashtags reveals tons of passionate tweets urging Max to reconsider the cancelation or hoping that the show will find a new home elsewhere.

"If they do get another deal, whether to stay at Max or go elsewhere, we won't get even the barest hint from anyone until the official announcement. It's potentially gonna take a while! We're in this for the long haul, we WILL #SaveOFMD #RenewAsACrew," reads one tweet .

"This is our only chance to #SaveOFMD, sign the petition, use hashtags, BE LOUD! we’re not going to give up without a fight! we need season 3 #RenewAsACrew #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath #OFMD #OFMDSeason3" urges someone else .

Time will tell if the campaign works out, but for now, it's clear that the Our Flag Means Death fandom aren't going to give up any time soon.

