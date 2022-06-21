Our best rated PC controller returns to its lowest price this year

The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller is currently on sale, seeing it returning to its lowest price this year. You can save $30 on the modular Thrustmaster controller at Amazon, bringing the final price down to $129.99 (was $159.99). (opens in new tab) It's rare for us to see prices less than this, with it only dipping below $130 twice in it's lifetime. Early January and February saw these sale prices too, however they didn't last long - you may have to act fast. It is worth noting that the lowest price ever seen on this controller was in November 2021, where it hit $109.99.

We actually consider the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro our best PC controller meaning this is your chance to grab a top of the line addition to your setup at a great price. It also functions as an Xbox Series X controller and we also consider it a top ten contender in this category.

The versatility and functionality of this controller, paired with the modifications you can make indicate that the eSwap X Pro is already well worth the MRSP, so the opportunity to get it at a sale price makes it a must see. Keep reading to see this PC controller deal along with the current best prices if you missed it.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster eSwap X PRO Controller | $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This saving is close to 20% and drops the $159.99 MSRP down to $129.99. That's the lowest price we've seen all year, though it did briefly drop down to $109.99 back in the November sales. Still, this is a solid offer on a highly rated gamepad already offering excellent value for money at full price.



