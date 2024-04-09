13 years later, One Piece’s latest episode has finally matched the anime’s highest-rated episode

One Piece’s long-running anime has hit a new high with its latest episode, 'Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci'. The 1100th episode of the hit adaptation has scored its joint highest rating ever on IMDb, equaling a record held for 13 years.

The latest episode follows Luffy as he transforms into the Warrior of Liberation to face Rob Lucci in Devil Fruit form. More than 8,000 fans have logged their reviews on IMDB, giving the episode an average score of 9.8 on the website. This matches the highest-rated episode of the anime, 2011’s 'Kaigun Honbu Houkai! Shirohige Kotobanaki Ikari!'.

Cast your mind back, and you’ll remember that this is the emotionally heavy outing where Luffy has a breakdown over Ace’s death. It’s a gut punch of an episode, and it’s not surprising that it’s so beloved among fans.

However, it is worth noting that even though episode 1100 has matched the rating, it’s still got significantly fewer ratings logged compared to episode 484’s 23,000. This means there may be some movement still on where it lands.

Fans have praised the latest outing for epic action. One viewer writes: "As a manga reader, I always wondered how they gonna do it, and they exceeded my expectations." Another called it "absolute cinema", writing: "Everything was perfect, down to the last minute detail." A third wrote: "This episode has animation that literally shouldn't be possible to create, every part of the team killed it here."

For more anime guides, check out our round-up of the best anime and the best new anime on the way in 2024 and beyond.