Netflix unveils first look at epic live-action manga adaptation of One Piece

One Piece is an upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular manga pirate adventure story written by Eiichiro Oda. As part of Geeked Week, Netflix has shared its first look at some of the sets created for the upcoming series.

In a short clip released by the streamer, showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens as well as lead actor Iñaki Godoy (who plays Monkey D. Luffy) share a behind-the-scenes look at production in South Africa. This includes the huge ship sets built on the water especially for the new adaptation.

"Oda’s world is so unique," the voiceover narrates. "Seeing all of this stuff in person and being able to reach out and touch it has been such an experience. Our crews down here in South Africa are just incredible and it’s been so rewarding to see them taking Oda’s world and bringing it to life."

Alongside the behind-the-scenes look, Netflix also confirmed some new casting news for the adaptation. Langley Kirkwood will play Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots stars as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis plays Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass plays Chef Zeff, Steven Ward is Mihawk, and Cioma Umeala is Nojiko. These new stars join the already confirmed cast of Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Emily Rudd as Nami.

The show follows the adventures of pirate captain Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. They search the seas for a fabled treasure called One Piece, which will allow Luffy to become the King of the Pirates. One Piece was also adapted into a hugely popular series of video games focused on the Straw Hat Pirates.

No release date has been confirmed yet for One Piece, but we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to watch right now.