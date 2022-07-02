One of our favorite gaming screens is at a record low in this early 4th of July monitor deal

This early 4th of July monitor deal is one of the best we've seen this entire year. Seriously, if you've been eyeing up a fast, speedy, quality 1080p gaming monitor then head over to Best Buy right now as you can pick up the Acer Predator XB253QGX for its lowest ever price of just $249.99 (was $379.99) (opens in new tab).

This is a massive discount of $130 and gets you one of the best gaming monitors you can buy from one of the best-known gaming brands out there. The lowest this has previously been, as far as we can tell, is $278.99 back in the summer of last year, and the lowest it's been this year, the year 2022 AD, is a still-sizeable $299.99 so you're getting incredible value for money here just in that context, let alone it actually being a record low.

And for quick information, this monitor is so good because it nails the 1080p gaming spot for those who value speed above else. The 25-inch Full HD 1080p panel features a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.5 second MPRT response time, and a solid (if unspectacular, DisplayHDR 400 rating.

If you play games like Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and other time-sensitive games - even with friends and not competitively - then this early 4th of July monitor deal is absolutely worth your time, consideration, and investment. You can read a full breakdown of what makes the monitor so awesome in our Acer Predator XB253QGX review.

Today's best early 4th of July gaming monitor deal

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB253QGX | $379.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $130 - This is the record lowest ever price on this awesome 1080p gaming monitor and one of the standout deals across the 4th of July monitor deals. Seriously, if speed is key and you're content with 1080p gaming on a 25-inch IPS panel, then this is the complete package for you.



