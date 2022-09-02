One of our favorite gaming keyboards is under $100 in the Labor Day sales

The Roccat Vulcan 121 mechanical gaming keyboard has just dropped down to $99.65 at Amazon (opens in new tab) - $60 off its usual price of $159.99. While that isn't quite a record low for one of our favorite gaming keyboards, this is still a great time to buy. It may have hit $89.99 back in July but it continues to be rare to find a mechanical model of this level for under $100 outside of key sales events like Labor Day sales. That means this is a prime time to treat yourself to something so well made.

If you've been looking over the best gaming keyboards , you'll know that mechanical decks are rarely cheap. Being able to buy something like the Roccat Vulcan 121 for $60 off is a huge help. At this price, the nearest competition is the Logitech G413 Carbon, but the Roccat Vulcan 121 has the edge. That's because it has Roccat designed tactile Titan switches as well as advanced anti-ghosting technology. A detachable palm rest will come in handy for those extended gaming sessions too.

At such a price, the Roccat Vulcan 121 is likely to be popular amongst gamers able to spend more on improving their performance (and general comfort). We can't see it going this low for a while to come once the Labor Day sales are over, so this is a good opportunity to snap it up. Designed in a way that means it will last, it's always worth investing in a good mechanical keyboard, especially when it's on sale.

Save $60 - This may not be the cheapest price ever, but the Roccat Vulcan 121 is a great mechanical gaming keyboard, and we're just $10 away. With tactile and crisp switches, its advanced anti-ghosting technology will be helpful for dedicated players looking to get the most out of their sessions. RGB backlit lighting per key will look great on your desk too.



If the Roccat Vulcan 121 isn't quite for you, and you want to spend either less or more, we have plenty of other gaming keyboard deals rounded up. Check out our price comparison tool below for everything on sale.

