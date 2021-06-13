OlliOlli World get new gameplay footage that debuts new moves

OlliOlli World has got a brand new trailer during today's Future Games Show Powered by WD BLACK.



As you can see from the footage above, the trailer is a showcase for the fluorescent sequel, which sees your skater heading through the vividly welcoming world of Radlandia. We also get a glimpse of some of the new additions to the action-platformer, with your skater now able to perform grabs, wallride, switch between different lanes, and even skate from right to left.

Fans of the original know to expect a thumb-straining challenge from the series - with some hilarious bails and fails highlighted in the video - but Co-CEO of Roll7 Simon Bennett says: "New players will be happy to know that the game will welcome you with open arms so we can get you riding in no time at all", although veterans are promised that this new entry will still be sure to test their skills as well.

Elsewhere in this gameplay clip, we get to see some of the locations where we'll be putting board to ground, from warm, orange-hued boardwalks that are broken up with bright yellow rails and crisp blue pools to dark cyan-coloured forests that look like they could double as backgrounds in Adventure Time. Essentially, if the game's action is welcoming, so too is the design, with Radlandia looking like it'll be a skating utopia.

The trailer also highlights what Roll7 hopes to achieve with this third entry in their esteemed series, creating a flow that makes the action all the more irresistible. As Simon Bennett says: "As a studio, we've spent over a decade on flow-state games, that transport you into a state of total focus and immersion, and that's something we very much continue to build on with OlliOlli World." While we'll have to wait to see the fruits of their labor, this early glimpse has us already heading back to the Trickipedia to start making sure we're ready for this new challenge.

OlliOlli World is set to release sometime this Winter on PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and you can wishlist the game on Steam here.

