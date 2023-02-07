Olivia Colman makes a haunting Miss Havisham in first look at Hulu's Great Expectations adaptation

A first look and teaser trailer for a new adaptation of Charles Dickens's Great Expectations is here – and Olivia Colman is delightfully haunting.

The new six-part limited series, produced by FX in association with the BBC, hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who writes and executive produces alongside Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott. Per Hulu, Great Expectations follows an orphan named Pip who spends his childhood as a blacksmith's apprentice before suddenly receiving a windfall from an unknown benefactor that allows him to travel to London and enter high society.

Fionn Whitehead stars as Pip, with Colman as Miss Havisham, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella, and Johnny Harris as Magwitch. The cast includes Ashley Thomas, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Laurie Ogden, Rudi Dharmalingam, Tom Sweet, Chloe Lea, and Matt Berry.

The classic tale has numerous adaptations, with the most recent being a three-part BBC serial that starred Gillian Anderson as Miss Havisham and a 2012 feature film that starred Helena Bonham Carter in the role. The story was also envisioned as a modern rom-com in 1998, with Ann Bancroft playing a Miss Havisham-like character. Ethan Hawke played Pip, renamed Finn in the movie, with Gwyneth Paltrow as Estella.

Great Expectations is set to premiere on March 26, 2023, exclusively on Hulu with the first two episodes immediately available to stream. BBC will air the series in the UK and internationally at a later date.

