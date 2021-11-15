Oculus Quest 2 will come with $50 promotional credit over Black Friday

Amazon and Target have both now confirmed that their Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals will include a free $50 promotional credit during Thanksgiving week. Those on the hunt for Oculus Quest 2 deals over Black Friday will be able to claim $50 back in the form of a gift card while still paying the full $299 MSRP outright. That's excellent value considering the sheer popularity of this headset, so we wouldn't wait too long after these discounts land to make the most of them.

Amazon's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals will kick off on November 25, running for 48 hours over Black Friday proper, and were announced during an official press release issued this morning. If you're heading over to Target, though, you can get in there much earlier. The retailer will be offering its $50 gift card between the dates of November 21 and 27, though it's worth getting in there early as we don't know how this offer will affect previously strong stock supplies.

This year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are already shaping up to beat last year's then. While stock issues plagued the headset's first run at the holiday sales, we're seeing far more units on the shelves this time around - and we've even got a better value 128GB model up for grabs as well. You'll find more information about both of these upcoming Oculus Quest 2 deals just below.

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals landing soon

Stay tuned - The first Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal has been announced. Amazon unveiled its plans to offer a $50 promotional credit alongside the incredibly popular headset in a press release today, with this deal landing from November 24.



Stay tuned - Target will also be offering this $50 credit on its own Oculus Quest 2 deals this year. You'll be able to claim the gift card starting from November 21.



Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

We don't know how Oculus Quest 2 stock will fare between now and official Black Friday sales, so if you're concerned about shipping times you'll find all the lowest prices from across the web just below.

