What is the second lightsaber in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1? We explain all

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally arrived, and the first episode sees the titular Jedi in hiding on Tatooine, keeping a watchful eye on young Luke Skywalker.

But his solitude doesn't last for long. Leia Organa is kidnapped, and her adoptive father Bail asks for Obi-Wan's help. The Jedi is at first reluctant, but eventually agrees. Before he leaves Tatooine, though, he goes to find his lightsaber – and we see he has another saber hidden, too.

Both lightsabers are buried in a wooden box beneath the sands of Tatooine, but Obi-Wan only picks up his own for now. So who does that other lightsaber belong to, and why does Obi-Wan have it?

The lightsaber is none other than Anakin Skywalker's. At the end of Revenge of the Sith, once the battle between Anakin and Obi-Wan is over, Obi-Wan picks up the lightsaber and walks away. Before the series, we next saw it in A New Hope, when the Jedi Master gives it to Luke.

Luke then loses it – and his hand – in his duel with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, and it's found later by Maz Kanata. Eventually, Rey finds it in The Force Awakens – and ultimately buries it again on Tatooine in The Rise of Skywalker. How's that for a full circle moment?

Although, while Maz keeps the lightsaber in a wooden box, it's not quite the same as Obi-Wan's. How she came to be in possession of the weapon remains a mystery, then.

