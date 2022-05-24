Ewan McGregor would like to make another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Despite being billed as a ‘limited series’, Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor says he is open to making another season of his upcoming Disney Plus show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), McGregor said, "It was made as a one-off limited series. And in a way, it does do what I wanted it to do in terms of bridging a story between [Episode 3] and [Episode 4] and bringing me closer to Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in A New Hope." He added, however, that he "would like to make another one."

Obi-Wan Kenobi series writer Joby Harold and director Deborah Chow are a little more reluctant to look beyond the six-episode event, which begins on May 27.

"Yeah, I don't know about it being a story beyond the story we're telling now. With these things, we always think of it as a complete story with the beginning and a middle and an end," Harold said.

In a similar vein, Chow said, "It was definitely conceived as a limited series and it is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So that's the way we've always approached it."

This is not the first time McGregor has spoken about an Obi-Wan return. In an interview with Total Film, he said: "If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I’d be totally up for that."

Speaking to Total Film more recently, McGregor focused on the here-and-now in regards to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s upcoming journey.

"It was to start off with him in a very different place, to take this character that we know and love from Alec Guinness's performance in the 70s, to the work that I did through Episodes 1 to 3, this Jedi Master, and take him to a really broken place.”

A second season may not be in the works, but there’s plenty more coming to a galaxy far, far away. Here are all the upcoming Star Wars movies you should be looking forward to. Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives Friday, May 27, on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).