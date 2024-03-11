Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 GPUs could feature faster GDDR7 memory, but other details are up for debate

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 specs rumors are making the rounds, and next gen graphics cards could come armed with faster GDDR7 VRAM. The specific configuration will reportedly outpace current models with speeds reaching 28 Gbps, but leakers are seemingly struggling to commit to a specific bus width.

For many players, the current wave of best graphics card contenders pack more than enough performance. However, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 has been dominating the scene since 2022, and next gen release date patterns suggest we might see a new wave of GPU options arrive at the end of this year. That’s precisely why we’re starting to see RTX 5000 rumours starting to ramp up, and insider conversations are currently focussed on memory speeds.

The latest RTX 5000 leak comes courtesy of the ever reliable Kopite7kimi, who says the next gen line-up will use GDDR7 VRAM chips running at 28 Gbps. For context, the cards like the RTX 4090 all the way down to the GeForce RTX 4070 wield GDDR6X memory, which caps out at 24 Gbps. Keep in mind that the configuration suggested by this rumor doesn’t represent max GDDR7 speeds, as the standard can technically reach 48 Gbps, leaving room for even higher spec Blackwell cards.

At this point, it feels like a given that next-gen Nvidia graphics cards will have even greater memory capabilities, resulting in setups that are equipped to handle ridiculously detailed textures (and incredible PC visuals). What is still up in the air is bus width, as while Kopite7kimi seems to think 512GB is on the cards, the leaker previously hinted that future flagships would come with an 384-bit memory bus.

If you just want to play the latest PC games, you might be wondering why memory bus width matters. Simply put, it ultimately ties to both the card’s maximum capacity options and attributes like bandwidth. If we do end up with, for example, an RTX 5090 with a 512GB bus, the flagship could theoretically also boast 48GB VRAM using 3GB modules, in turn allowing for more advanced visuals, textures, and resolutions.

As with all rumor based info, this latest leak is anything but official, and you’ll want to keep that usual grain of salt handy before ingesting early RTX 5000 tidbits. That said, all the chatter offers up an intriguing insight into what the next flagship Nvidia graphics card could look like, particularly when it comes to raising the performance bar.

