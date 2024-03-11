Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 GPUs could feature faster GDDR7 memory, but other details are up for debate

By Phil Hayton
published

Leakers can't make up their minds

Mock up of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 with green light backdrop
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 specs rumors are making the rounds, and next gen graphics cards could come armed with faster GDDR7 VRAM. The specific configuration will reportedly outpace current models with speeds reaching 28 Gbps, but leakers are seemingly struggling to commit to a specific bus width.

For many players, the current wave of best graphics card contenders pack more than enough performance. However, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 has been dominating the scene since 2022, and next gen release date patterns suggest we might see a new wave of GPU options arrive at the end of this year. That’s precisely why we’re starting to see RTX 5000 rumours starting to ramp up, and insider conversations are currently focussed on memory speeds.

The latest RTX 5000 leak comes courtesy of the ever reliable Kopite7kimi, who says the next gen line-up will use GDDR7 VRAM chips running at 28 Gbps. For context, the cards like the RTX 4090 all the way down to the GeForce RTX 4070 wield GDDR6X memory, which caps out at 24 Gbps. Keep in mind that the configuration suggested by this rumor doesn’t represent max GDDR7 speeds, as the standard can technically reach 48 Gbps, leaving room for even higher spec Blackwell cards. 

See more
See more

At this point, it feels like a given that next-gen Nvidia graphics cards will have even greater memory capabilities, resulting in setups that are equipped to handle ridiculously detailed textures (and incredible PC visuals). What is still up in the air is bus width, as while Kopite7kimi seems to think 512GB is on the cards, the leaker previously hinted that future flagships would come with an 384-bit memory bus. 

If you just want to play the latest PC games, you might be wondering why memory bus width matters. Simply put, it ultimately ties to both the card’s maximum capacity options and attributes like bandwidth. If we do end up with, for example, an RTX 5090 with a 512GB bus, the flagship could theoretically also boast 48GB VRAM using 3GB modules, in turn allowing for more advanced visuals, textures, and resolutions. 

As with all rumor based info, this latest leak is anything but official, and you’ll want to keep that usual grain of salt handy before ingesting early RTX 5000 tidbits. That said, all the chatter offers up an intriguing insight into what the next flagship Nvidia graphics card could look like, particularly when it comes to raising the performance bar.

Looking for rigs that are ready to go? Check out the best gaming PC for high spec pre-builds. Alternatively, swing by our best gaming laptop and best gaming handheld picks for systems you can take on the go. 

Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.