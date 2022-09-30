Now You See Me 3 sets Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer to helm

Now You See Me 3 is set to be directed by Ruben Fleischer, the filmmaker behind Zombieland, Venom, and Uncharted, while The Lego Batman Movie screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith will pen the movie's script.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new addition to the franchise will reunite old characters as well as introduce new players to the world of the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen.

"There are three things in this world I absolutely love… Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and magic," Fleischer said in a statement. "To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as the rest of the incredible cast of the Now You See Me movies is a dream come true."

Fleischer worked with both Eisenberg and Harrelson in his 2009 comedy Zombieland, as well as in its 2019 sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap.

The first Now You See Me movie was released in 2013 and directed by Louis Leterrier, with a sequel from Jon M. Chu following in 2016. Alongside Eisenberg and Harrelson, the first two movies starred Dave Franco and Mark Ruffalo as the other members of the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians who enact elaborate heists, and Morgan Freeman as a magic debunker, but whether or not they'll return for the third outing has yet to be confirmed.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for it to hit the big screen, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming movies on the horizon in 2022 and beyond.