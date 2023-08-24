Jamie Foxx to play God in Not Another Church Movie

Jamie Foxx is set to play God in Not Another Church Movie, a new comedy from director Johnny Mack.

Per Deadline, the film follows Taylor Pharry (Kevin Daniels), an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God himself: to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. What he doesn’t know, however, is that the Devil – played by Mickey Rourke – has plans of his own. Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, and Lamorne Morris also star.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing,” said producer James Michael Cummings said in a statement. "This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint."

Foxx was in the middle of filming Back in Action for Netflix when he was hospitalized back in April. Luckily, he managed to make a full recovery and will return to set -when productions aren't halted due to the strike. Foxx has several upcoming projects, including legal drama The Burial, Tin Soldier co-starring Robert De Niro, and animated comedy Groove Tails. Strays, which sees the actor voice a dog alongside Will Ferrell, was released this month.

Not Another Church Movie does not yet have a release date.