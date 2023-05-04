Jamie Foxx releases first statement since medical emergency

Jamie Foxx has released his first public statement since being hospitalised for a medical emergency three weeks ago.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," Foxx wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab). Well-wishers included the likes of Vin Diesel, Jeremy Renner.

Renner, who was badly injured earlier this year after a snowplow accident, wrote: "Sending you strength and love."

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Foxx was rushed to hospital on April 11, though the cause and subsequent condition has not been disclosed.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne posted on Instagram (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)) on April 12: "We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." The post has since been removed.

Foxx was partway through filming Back in Action for Netflix alongside a returning Cameron Diaz when he was hospitalised. According to Variety, production has since wrapped – and "body doubles have been used in place of Foxx on set."

The actor, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in 2005’s Ray, was all set to front another season of the game show Beat Shazam. Nick Cannon is now stepping in as guest host. Foxx has recently appeared as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home and worked with Netflix on multiple projects, including Day Shift and Project Power.

Everyone at GamesRadar and Total Film sends their best wishes to Foxx and his family.