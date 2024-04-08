Nintendo's cheapest Switch bundle just got even cheaper

The humble Nintendo Switch Lite has a comfy place in the pockets of many a budget gamer. It's the cheapest handheld in Ninty's current lineup and still runs all the latest and greatest Switch games just as well as a full-fat device. It's already a fantastic buy for just $199.99, but a Walmart-exclusive Animal Crossing bundle has been one of our favorite Nintendo Switch deals for some time now - and it's just gotten $20 cheaper.

You'll find the special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Lite on the shelves for just $179 right now (was $199.99). That's a stunning price drop considering you're not only saving on the full price of the console but also picking up a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game that still regularly fetches between $50 and $60. At full MSRP, the $59.99 saving on the game alone means you're essentially paying just $119 for the Nintendo Switch Lite system.

We have seen Nintendo Switch deals drop the Lite handheld down to this kind of price before - but never with a free game in tow, and certainly not with a release of this price. If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a new console, this is the way to go this week.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition) | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $199.99 $179 at Walmart

Save $20 - This special edition Animal Crossing-style Nintendo Switch Lite has long been the most cost-effective way to explore the system's library of games. It was already excellent value with a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons thrown in, but now Walmart has chopped an extra $20 from the price tag. Buy it if: ✅ You only want to play in handheld mode

✅ You want the cheapest Switch possible

✅ You're an Animal Crossing fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play on the big screen

❌ You value a high-end display



Should you buy the Nintendo Switch Lite?

There are some caveats to that low price point. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only device, so you won't be able to dock it to a TV for big-screen play like a regular console. Still, if you only expect to be playing on the go or without a larger display there's no point in paying for that docking tech. I rarely dock my own Nintendo Switch, only ever using the TV for multiplayer Mario Kart and Mario Party. If couch co-op multiplayer isn't your thing, you'll be good to go here.

The display is slightly smaller than that of the standard console (at 5.5 inches rather than 6.2 inches), but that's only something you'll notice if you're downgrading from the original device.

However, there are benefits to opting for the Lite. This is a slimmer console overall, making it easier to transport and play on the go. Not only that, but today's deal makes the Switch Lite even better value for money when you'll still be paying close to $300 (nearly double) just for that larger screen and docking capabilities. Internally, both systems are pretty much identical so you're getting just as much power for your games as the full device.

Overall, I'd recommend the Switch Lite to anyone likely to be keeping their gameplay for themselves, and who wants to get their eyes on Nintendo's massive Switch catalog for a fraction of the price. This is a fantastic offer for latecomers to the system.

