Nintendo Switch's Pokemon library just took a heavy discount

You can save a good chunk of change on Pokemon games for Nintendo Switch if you move quickly; numerous retailers have slashed the price of many down to just under $40. That's a total drop of $20 in today's Nintendo Switch deals.

Stealing the spotlight in this Pokemon games sale is Brilliant Diamond for $39.99 at Amazon rather than $60. Similarly, Shining Pearl has also tumbled to a greatly-reduced $39.99. Because they only came out at the end of last year, that's the cheapest they've ever been - before now, their lowest price was around $52. If you wanted to dive back into the world of Sinnoh with these remakes or just fancied trying them out for the first time, there's never been a better opportunity.

The same Pokemon games sale also offers a cut of $20 on Shield (available via Amazon for $39.99). Because neither Sword nor Shield have ever dipped below $50 before now, it's the best chance you'll get to try these new entries to the franchise.

Elsewhere, we've seen New Pokemon Snap fall to $39.99 instead of $59.99 at Best Buy. Because it reviewed so well across the board (and has never dropped below $50 either), we'd definitely recommend grabbing it for less while you can.

You'll find all of these Nintendo Switch deals just below, and plenty more cheap Nintendo Switch games further down the page.

Although it's a shame that newer entries like Pokemon Legends: Arceus is still at full price (it's hovering at $58 on Amazon right now), the other discounts are good enough to make up for it.

