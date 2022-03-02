Nintendo Switch OLED still in stock at these major retailers

Last week we saw nearly all major retailers offer up more Nintendo Switch OLED stock. However, only a few have survived to this week.

Amazon has been ahead of everyone - the retailer has consistently offered Nintendo Switch OLED stock over the last few weeks. And now it's upping its game, offering stock of the red and blue model as well. You'll find both consoles on the shelves for the standard $349.99 MSRP.

While Walmart has just run out of stock, Best Buy has also been great for some time now. Nintendo Switch OLED restocks have been staple here for a couple of weeks now, with both versions of the console currently in stock. What's more, you can even check your local supply with Best Buy as well - with many stores offering same-day pickup.

The Nintendo Switch OLED has certainly been easier to get your hands on than other next-gen consoles. With major retailers having far more Joy-Con on the shelves than PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock. You'll find all the retailers offering consoles this week just below, and more stores to check further down the page.

Nintendo Switch OLED in stock

Amazon | in stock $349.99

Amazon are still strong with the Nintendo Switch OLED restocks, with both coloured Joy-Cons available. You can get the white or red and blue models at their regular $349.99 MSRP.



Best Buy | in stock at $349.99

Last week we saw Best Buy only have the White Joy-Con version of the Nintendo Switch OLED, however they now have both versions in stock.



