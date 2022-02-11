Nintendo Switch OLED restocks available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop this weekend

Gamestop, Best Buy and Amazon are all offering Nintendo Switch OLED restocks today, after a week of barren shelves, so if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a new console we’d recommend heading straight to your favorite retailer. The console is available online at both Amazon and Best Buy, and you can collect in-store via GameStop.

Only Amazon has had the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock over the last week, and that drop quickly sold out so we wouldn’t wait too long to jump in here. That means this is a particularly exciting drop considering we haven’t seen these units on the shelves elsewhere over the last few weeks.

Nintendo Switch OLED stock has been easier to find than the fabled Xbox Series X or PS5 restocks, but things have dried up in February so far. Both Gamestop and Best Buy were out of stock last week, for example, but they seem to be well stocked with OLED displays today. GameStop are only offering in-store pick ups, however, so you’ll need to check the availability within your area to see if you can pick one up today. However, Best Buy currently has Nintendo Switch OLED stock on its virtual shelves, ready for delivery.

If you miss out on these Nintendo Switch OLED restocks, it’s worth noting that Walmart does have stock of the latest console, however - due to high demand, and low stock - units are priced at $429. The only stock Walmart has comes over MSRP, so we recommend avoiding this. Target is currently out of stock as well, though it’s worth keeping a close eye here, as Red Card members can grab the console for $332.49 when it does return.

Nintendo Switch OLED restocks in the US

Amazon - in stock at $349.99

Amazon currently has the white Nintendo Switch OLED in stock for its usual $349.99 MSRP. This online giant previously hosted another restock last week, but quickly sold out so if you're after speedy shipping we'd recommend getting in here sooner rather than later



Best Buy - in stock at $349.99

You'll also find the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock at Best Buy this weekend, with delivery available on the white model. We haven't seen fresh stock of this console for a few weeks here.



GameStop - available in store at $349.99

You'll have to check your local GameStop, but there are some locations offering in-store stock right now. You can check your local retailer for availability on the website, and you may even be eligible for same-day delivery as well.



