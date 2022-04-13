Nintendo Switch OLED deals plummet to record low prices

Nintendo Switch deals are offering up some incredible discounts this week, with record low prices on the new OLED model in both the US and UK. It's an understatement to say that these offers are rare, so we'd recommend heading over to your retailer of choice as fast as possible. In the US, the Nintendo Switch OLED is available for $335 (was $349.99) at Walmart, or UK shoppers can head to AO for £20 off the system (now £289, was £309).

Genuine Nintendo Switch deals are few and far between, with the brand renowned for sticking close to its MSRP even where its games and official accessories are concerned - and even when they are 'old'. Nintendo Switch OLED stock has only just levelled out as well - a couple of months ago these devices weren't even staying on the shelves.

Not only do we almost never see straight discounts on Switch consoles, but price cuts on the newest releases are unheard of. Plus, Walmart's offer is rolling back onto the shelves after selling out particularly quickly at the end of last month, and plenty of UK retailers have already run out of stock at this discounted rate, so we certainly wouldn't wait too long.

We've never seen the Nintendo Switch OLED drop any further in price than this, and even the standard edition is still holding out at full price - five years after release.

Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $335 at Walmart

Save $15 - The Nintendo Switch OLED has just dropped back down to $335 at Walmart, $15 off its $349.99 MSRP. This is a particularly wild offer - savings on the latest generation Nintendo console are almost unheard of (aside from this same offer which ran off the shelves a few weeks ago). We don't know how long this price can hold out, though, so we wouldn't wait too long to jump in.



Nintendo Switch OLED | £309 £289 at AO

Save £20 - AO has rolled in with an astonishing record low price on the new Nintendo Switch OLED this week - scratching £20 off the price of the console. This offer has appeared at various retailers throughout the week, but this looks to be the last remaining holdout.



If you manage to scoop up this excellent price on the OLED device, there are plenty more Nintendo Switch deals to pique your interest this week.

Should you buy Nintendo Switch OLED?

If you're new to the console, we'd heavily recommend picking up the Nintendo Switch OLED over the standard edition - particularly if you think you'll be playing in handheld mode more than docked. That's because the price differences, especially with today's Nintendo Switch deals, are relatively small between the two - and the extra cash you're spending on that new display and additional storage space goes much further than you might think. Your $299 / £259 is going to be much better spent when put towards an OLED model right now than it is a standard edition console.

However, if you already own a Nintendo Switch, the decision isn't quite as clear cut. The upgrade may make sense if you're constantly playing in handheld mode, and the quality of the original screen is starting to wear you down. There are plenty of upgrades here, but they won't appeal to those who play in docked mode most of the time, or who can get by on that smaller display.

Of course, we're also rounding up the best Nintendo Switch cases and the best Nintendo Switch controllers if you're looking for more inspiration.