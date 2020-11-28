Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: bundles, controllers, games, headsets, and much more

The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals will hopefully carry on the weeks and weekends sales and discounts that we've already seen meaning you can still bag a Switch bundle at a great price - if stock holds. The good news on that is that stock has been far better at the end of this year than it has been in previous months. Fingers crossed and you can still bag a quality Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal, and we'll be here to guide you in the right direction.

With PS5 and Xbox Series X launching earlier in the month, you'd think Nintendo would discount the Switch in an effort to compete with shiny next-gen hardware. But this is Nintendo, and the Switch is still selling out at its original price - the consoles certainly retain their value. That means saving on the actual hardware isn't likely...but there are some deals that we've managed to find, mostly bundles with high-profile games. We've scrounged up other on Switch bundles that include storage cards or cases, and considering the Switch is still pretty hard to find, you might want to hop on these deals quickly.

The console has been sold out for most of the pandemic, but recent weeks have seen stock making a comeback. The popular Nintendo consoles rarely get a price-drop themselves, but we are expecting Nintendo Switch bundles with extra games or accessories to get discounts.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals - consoles

Looking for a console offer in the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals? We'd suggest looking for the 'standard' model. Because it can be used on the TV or in handheld mode, it provides maximum flexibility. That means you can seamlessly swap from a Mario Kart tournament on the big screen to a solo session of Breath of the Wild on the sofa.

To get a wider range of discounts, be sure to check in with the best Nintendo Switch bundles.

US deals

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Best Buy

Finding a Nintendo Switch has been incredibly difficult over the last few months, and any stock that appeared was quickly grabbed. Because of that, this listing is well worth paying attention to. Yes, we know it isn't reduced. And sure, it doesn't come with any extras. But considering how tricky the console been to find during the pandemic, any stock at all is a big deal. You'll have to get lucky with your geographical availability with this one by the looks of it.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | $299.99 at Best Buy

The special edition Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch has been a super hot commodity since release, and it's easy to see why - the thing is stinkin' cute! Those adorable pastel colors, the minimalistic dock, and the, might-we-say, elegant design on the back of the console? Get out of town. Actually no, stay in town and treat yourself with this console, which isn't on sale but is noteworthy simply because it's available.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow, Turquoise, and Gray) | $199.99 at Best Buy

The compact Switch Lite is a great alternative (or companion) to the full-size Nintendo Switch, offering the same catalog of games - minus a very limited number - in a more mobile-friendly package. Like its bigger sibling, the Switch Lite can be hard to find these days, so this is a great chance to buy into the Switch family, even if it's not at a discounted price.

View Deal

UK deals

Nintendo Switch Fortnite special edition | £279 at Currys

Get a Nintendo Switch before it's sold out, with Fortnite pre-installed on the console and a bunch of other Battle Royale goodies thrown in for good measure.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Paper Mario: The Origami King | £319.99 at Very

While there isn't a strict saving with this offer, it's a good purchase because the latest Paper Mario is a blast. Plus, Switches have been hard to come by this year so we're not complaining! Annoyingly, it seems that only the Grey console is available via this deal. Hopefully, the Neon Red and Blue option comes back before long.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red / Blue) + Ring Fit Adventure | £350 £334.98 at Argos

Want to stay fit during the winter? Ring Fit is the ideal way to do it, allowing you to work out from the comfort of your own home... and have fun while you do it thanks to this game. Ring Fit has been a big hit, so it's well worth considering. Plus, it gets you the Switch console which has been very hard to come by over the last few months. That's a win-win in our books.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle + NSO 3 months + Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £249.98 at Amazon UK

This is the complete package for anyone serious about getting a Switch. Under £250 for what is essentially four complete games, plus a start on Nintendo Switch Online should you want to dip your toes into those waters

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle + NSO 3 months + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £249.98 at Amazon UK

If platformers aren't your thing, get a hold of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the bundle. It'd be better suited to the Nintendo Switch Online membership, too, as you can race around the 48 (!) tracks with friends and players around the world.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle + NSO 3 months + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £249.98 at Amazon UK

We love the Turquoise Switch Lite and it's one of only two colours to be available with the Animal Crossing Bundle. Your friends will be blueish-green with envy.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199 £189.99 at Amazon UK

Nearly £10 off if you just want the standard Switch Lite console with no games included.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Cyber Monday deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite is much cheaper than the regular Nintendo Switch, and that's because it can't be used on the TV and must be played in handheld mode only (there are no detachable controllers either). However, it does still play all the same games. What's more, the smaller 5.5-inch screen is just as good and features the same touchscreen interactivity. Basically, the Switch Lite is great if you're just buying for yourself, a child, or as a second console if you already have a regular Switch. It's also perfect if you prefer to game in handheld mode away from the TV.

Although it's already very competitively priced, we're expecting some modest price cuts and maybe even some discounted Nintendo Switch Lite bundles if we're lucky. Check out today's prices below.

US deals

Nintendo Switch Lite + carry case + 128GB memory card | $288 $239.97 at Best Buy

This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is a great starter pack as it comes with a protective carry case and a 128Gb memory card. Extra storage space would be one of our first recommendations for any new Switch owner as you only get 32GB of on-board storage which soon disappears.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $218.99 at Amazon

Fancy living dangerously and not picking up a carry case for your new handheld console in the bundle above? You're getting the same memory card in this deal and you can also choose between Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow consoles at Amazon.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $259.98 at Best Buy

Given how most stores are charging over the normal price for a Switch Lite right now, this is one of the only decent bundles around. But hey, it is for the biggest game of the year so far on the Switch, so count us in! Available in Turquoise, Coral pink, or Gray.

View Deal

UK deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) + Animal Crossing New Horizons | £209.99 at Amazon UK

If you want to grab one of the best games of 2020 cheap without waiting ages for Nintendo to run a sale, this is likely to be your best bet. With three months of Nintendo Switch Online bundled in too, this is the equivalent of grabbing New Horizons for around £3.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Animal Crossing New Horizons | £209.99 at Amazon UK

If you're keen to grab a Nintendo-related bargain but you want it in turquoise, this is your chance. Whether you opt for a Coral or Turquoise console, this deal (and the game attached to it) remains excellent.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: Horizons and Minecraft | £239 at Currys

This fantastic Switch Lite bundle packs two fantastic games at a great price. As the newest colourway released, you get the delightful coral version of the console, along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft. It really is the perfect starter bundle for anyone on the hunt for a Switch.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £244 £229 at Currys

Saving £15 on this brand new game is excellent value given how darn long it takes for Nintendo's first-party games to come down in price. It's a fab trilogy to play through on your new Switch Lite, with Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy included. You've got the full selection of console colours to choose from too in Grey, Yellow and Pink.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £240 £229.99 at Very

As one of the console's biggest games of the year, this is an excellent Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokemon Shield| £240 £229.99 at Very

Want the latest Pokemon to go with your new Switch? Very has you covered with this Shield Version bundle. It's certainly cheaper than buying both items separately. If you'd rather a different colour, the console bundle is also available in Grey or Turquoise.

View Deal

Mario Kart Live deals

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been a big hit since releasing recently and has been selling out at most stores in the US, with UK availability being a bit better. It should only cost $99.99 / £99.99 for the home circuit with either a Mario or Luigi kart included, but prices have gone up at some stores. There's a price comparison chart below with the latest prices. If they've gone up past the usual price, we'd hold out for regular stock to return rather than pay over the odds. We wouldn't hold out for any major discounts on the MSRP though before Christmas, so if it's on your list, bag one while you can.

Today's best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 02 days 21 hrs 10 mins 22 secs Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit... Amazon Prime $99.99 View Deal Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit... Walmart $154.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Today's best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Luigi Set deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 02 days 21 hrs 10 mins 22 secs Mario Kart Live: Home... Walmart $155 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals

First-party Nintendo games are notorious for holding their value long after launch, just ask anyone trying to find a cheap price on Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Cyber Monday is the most likely time of year to see a deal on a Mario title or Animal Crossing though. We expect plenty of third-party games from other publishers to get some big price-cuts too and we'll be updating this list on a regular basis with our latest findings. Want more right now? Check out our guide to the best cheap Nintendo Switch game sales happening right now.

US deals

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe| $60 $44.99 at Amazon

The latest Mario Kart is comfortably one of the best in years, and it's practically made for the Holiday season thanks to its split-scren racing tournaments and light-hearted battles that everyone can get involved with. An essential purchase for any Nintendo Switch owner to say the least.

View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $60 $49.99 at Amazon US

New Horizons is easily one of the most charming and relaxing games on the planet. Taking players to a lush desert island, they are then able to create their own community from nothing. Thanks to ongoing seasonal events and plenty of new characters to meet, there's always something new to do in Animal Crossing.

View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Classic top-down Legend of Zelda returns with this remake of Link's Awakening, a beloved Game Boy original that launched way back in the 1990s. With a fresh coat of paint but all the same charm, this remains one of Link's most well thought-of adventures. It's surprisingly challenging, too, meaning you'll have plenty to keep you busy.

View Deal

Super Mario Maker 2 | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

This delightful sequel allows you to create your own Super Mario levels, but the headline feature is that you can do so in different styles from across the generations. In other words, you can make a stage with 90s Super Mario World visuals or NES graphics, not to mention the New Super Mario Bros. graphics or in a Super Mario 3D World style. Either way, it's a joy.

View Deal

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate| $ 60 $49.54 at Amazon US

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings back the long-running Nintendo series with a massive roster of fighters to choose from. Packed full of levels that nod to all manner of games to fight on, moves to master, and new modes to try out, this is a must for Switch owners. Whether you're a longtime or a newcomer, this is a great action-packed game filled with the characters you love.

View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

Even after all this time, Breath of the Wild is still the best game on Switch. Everyone on the planet should play it. It revolutionized Zelda as we know it, and it outdid virtually every other open-world game not by making the biggest world ever, but by making a perfectly sized world that's overflowing with creativity.

View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey | $60 $44.99 at Amazon

If you want to know how good Super Mario Odyssey is, let's put it this way - it is to 3D Mario games what Breath of the Wild is to Zelda. In other words, Odyssey is a bold step forward for the series that preserves what makes these games so special. In fact, it's easily the best 3D Mario game ever made.

View Deal

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (digital code) | $60 $38.99 at Amazon US

Old-school Mario Bros. is back with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, a port of the Wii U game that everyone can now enjoy on Nintendo Switch. It's the perfect side-scroller to play on the couch together, and it's exactly the sort of nostalgic video game magic we need after this past year. A must-have.

View Deal

Super Mario Party | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

Mario Party does exactly what it says on the tin, and that's good enough for us - it's a collection of fun party games that up to four players can get involved in. In fact, it's kind of like a digital board game with lots of fun mini-games to master. Definitely worth a look for $15 less than normal.

View Deal

UK deals

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £50 £39.99 at Amazon

Return to three of Mario's most beloved adventures with this bundle. Drawing from decades of gaming history, it contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. In other words, it's got three top-tier games for the price of one. Lovely.

View Deal

Pikmin 3 Deluxe | £42 £39.99 at Amazon

Pikmin's third outing has another chance to shine on the Nintendo Switch, and it's a worthy follow-up that deserves your attention. Even though it got a little overlooked on the Wii U due to the console's sluggish popularity, this relaunch is a delight and deserves its moment in the sun.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch controller deals

It's always a good idea to grab extra controllers just in case you want to play multiplayer games over the Holiday season and beyond. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals offer the perfect chance to get them for less.

You've got three choices: the standard Joy-Cons you got with the standard console in the first place, the Pro Controller for a more traditional experience, or cheaper third-party alternatives if you want to save cash. We've got the latest offers on all of these below, and you can find more bargains in our guide to cheap Nintendo Switch controller deals.

Joy-Cons

You get two Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in the box with the console, so you might not immediately need to buy any more. There are lots of fun four-player party games on the Switch though and you might find you need to pick up an extra pair and the Cyber Monday shopping season sometimes gives these official Joy-Cons a bit of a price drop. Check out the latest prices below.

Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is ultimately the best Nintendo Switch controller to use for most 'traditional' games on the console, especially something long-term like Zelda: Breath of the Wild or an RPG. It's damn good, damn popular, and officially made by Nintendo, which is all rather damning news for any hope of a decent discount for most of the year. We'll keep our eyes peeled though and the price comparison widget below is always scanning for reduced Pro controller prices.

Third-party alternatives

Looking for something a bit cheaper or with a wider range of colors to choose from? We think the PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller is the best third-party option. It lacks vibration or NFC (for Amiibos) features but it has a decent build quality, extra mappable buttons on the back (the official Pro doesn't), and motion-controls too. The wireless models are powered by two AA batteries.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday headset deals

We've got a full guide to the best Nintendo Switch headsets if you'd like to have a deep dive into our favorite compatible models for the console. We've picked out a few items from that guide though in our price comparison chart below. So if you're after something to give you the most immersive experience for your games, or you want to speak to your teammates more clearly than your current gear allows, we'll help you find an upgrade that's right for you. We'll add more deals as and when they come in for other models too.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch SD card deals

SD Cards are an incredibly handy tool for Switch owners. Not only do they allow you to store more games on your Switch, but you can also transfer photos and video clips to them, making it incredibly simple to get in-game capture from your console to a phone or laptop. While we always keep our eye out for the cheapest Nintendo Switch SD cards, here's some of the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch SD card offers we've found so far.

US Deals

SanDisk Ultra 400GB micro SD card | $44.99 at Amazon

Kiss those capacity concerns goodbye with a hefty and remarkably affordable SD card from SanDisk, one of the most trusted card makers for the Nintendo Switch, cameras, and smart devices including phones and tablets. View Deal

SanDisk Extreme 1 TB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter (US) | $449.99 $189.99

This 1TB card is astoundingly cheap on Amazon right now, and in fact, it's never been cheaper. An A2 rated SD card, it's size and speed makes it nigh-on essential for heavy Switch users.View Deal

UK Deals

SanDisk Extreme 1 TB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter (US) | £262.85 £189.99 on Amazon.co.uk

The SD card hasn't had quite the same price reduction in the UK, but you're still saving a hefty £73 for one of the best SD cards, as well as biggest, on the market. View Deal

SanDisk Extreme 1 TB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter (US) | £262.85 £189.99 on Amazon.co.uk

The SD card hasn't had quite the same price reduction in the UK, but you're still saving a hefty £73 for one of the best SD cards, as well as biggest, on the market. View Deal