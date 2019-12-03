Nintendo Switch Cyber Week deals 2019

Even with the days themselves gone from the calendar, you'll have to believe us when we say: trust us, there are still Nintendo Switch Cyber Week deals available. Despite the bombast and madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday now in the past, you can still snag some awesome Cyber Week game deals, so quit hesitating! While the whole sales period may come across as daunting - particularly as the 'more traditional' Black Friday has spawned a whole fortnight's worth of Cyber Week deals and craziness - there's still opportunities for you to capitalise on offerings from retailers on items like the original Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and accessories. We've compiled the best deals from the far reaches of the web for you to snatch up faster than Mario runs after he gets a Super Star.
Best deal today
Nintendo Switch (Mario Red Joy-Cons) + Mario case + $20 eShop credit | $299 at Walmart (save $12.99)
Get a unique design for your console, a carry case, and $20 credit to put toward a game. A bargain.
Even if you already own a Nintendo Switch, there are still deals and savings to be had, including every Cyber Week Nintendo Switch game deal and, obviously the best Pokemon Sword and Shield Cyber Week deals. Given that Nintendo products are renowned for holding their value, they do so because of their quality, and so getting any slim discount is still a great way to get bang for your buck. For example, Pokemon Sword and Shield is still a fairly new game, but we've seen it with a few quid off here and there so snagging any discount on it is a huge opportunity. We're also combing the web for the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories to help keep your device safe or looking fly. Basically, if you're after a Nintendo Switch Cyber Week deal of any kind, we've got you covered.
Since the Nintendo Switch Lite made its debut only this year, there's a whole hoist of extra Switch goodies on the market. If you haven't made up your mind on the handheld consoles then we've laid out the pros and cons of each for you in our guide to Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite. Take a gander at that page to figure out which device is worth your hard-earned cash and help you decide which deal is worth the most to you. But remember to act fast, as the day draws to a close the Cyber Week Nintendo Switch deals are ending, selling out, or otherwise disappearing, so keep your eyes on this page as we'll regularly update it.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Week deals
Nintendo Switch (Gray) + case | $299 at Walmart (save $12.99)
This Walmart bundle gives you a free carry case to go with your new Switch, which is handy considering its focus on portability.View Deal
Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Red) + 128GB SD card + case + accessory set | $350.97 at Best Buy (save $42)
Want to be fully prepared for Switch gaming? This bundle is perfect. It comes with all you need, and is also available in Gray.View Deal
Best Nintendo Switch Lite Cyber Week deals
Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) + 128GB SD card + case | $245.97 at Best Buy (save $42)
This is an excellent deal to start off your Switch Lite journey, especially with that card - there's plenty of space for games.View Deal
Nintendo Switch SD cards Cyber Week deals
128GB SanDisk SD card | $25.46 at Amazon (was $34.99)
The Switch console has a surprisingly low internal memory - it's only got 32GB. This stylish card quadruples it. An essential purchase since you'll be saving $15 on it.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Cyber Monday deals
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pair (Neon Red/Blue) | $66.99 at Walmart (save $13)
It's sensible to get an extra pair of Joy-Cons if you hope to play split-screen multiplayer, and this the cheapest we've seen them.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $61.89 at Walmart (save $7)
If you're good for Joy-Cons but want a gamepad for certain games, you can get the Switch Pro Controller at a decent discount at Walmart. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Cyber Week games
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $29.77 at Amazon (save $30)
Get a truly excellent saving on one of the best strategy games available on the Switch right now, just half price from Amazon.View Deal
Splatoon 2 | $43.99 at Amazon (save $16)
Splatoon 2 is still an excellent off-the-walls third-person shooter, and this is the cheapest it's been in months. View Deal
FIFA 20 | $39.99 at Best Buy (save $10)
FIFA 20 might be a game designed to whip your friends into a frenzy while sat back on the couch, but it plays surprisingly well on Switch.View Deal
Diablo 3 | $37.82 at Amazon (save $23)
Diablo 3 has been an out-and-out success on PC and console, and it continues that success on Switch. Get this if you're looking to kill some time (all of your time). View Deal
