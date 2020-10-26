Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: bundles, controllers, games and more

The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are starting earlier than ever this year in what's heating up to be one of the most competitive shopping seasons in years for gamers.

Don't be fooled into thinking that it'll be easy to find a Nintendo Switch around Black Friday just because much of the gaming world will have turned its attention to the new PS5 and Xbox Series X launches though. We still expect both the regular Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite to sell out on a regular basis right through until Christmas, however.

With so many people spending much more time at home than originally planned in 2020, the Switch has surged again in popularity and for most of the pandemic has actually been sold out completely. Recent weeks have seen stock making a comeback though, so we're optimistic for some Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

The popular Nintendo consoles rarely get a price-drop themselves, but we are expecting Nintendo Switch bundles with extra games or accessories to get discounts. The deals are starting earlier than usual this year at many stores so they can spread out demand a little more, rather than be overwhelmed on November 27 (the official Black Friday date). Keep your eyes on this page as we're updating it regularly now and right through Black Friday to bring you the latest deals on consoles, games, Switch memory cards, extra controllers, headsets, and any of the other best Nintendo Switch accessories.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals on consoles

Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite is much cheaper than the regular Nintendo Switch as it can't be used on the TV and must be played in handheld mode only and there are no detachable controllers. The screen is smaller (5.5-inches instead of 6.2) but it's just as good and features the same touchscreen interactivity.

The Switch Lite is great as a second console if you already have a regular Switch, or if you prefer to game in handheld mode away from the TV then the smaller size is much more convenient. It's already very competitively-priced, but we're expected some modest price cuts and maybe even some discounted Nintendo Switch Lite bundles if we're lucky. Check out today's prices below.

Mario Kart Live deals

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been a big hit since releasing recently and has been selling out at most stores in the US, with UK availability being a bit better. It should only cost $99.99/£99.99 for the home circuit with either a Mario or Luigi kart included, but prices have gone up at some stores. There's a price comparison chart below with the latest prices. If they've gone up past the usual price, we'd hold out for regular stock to return rather than pay over the odds. We wouldn't hold out for any major discounts on the MSRP though before Christmas, so if it's on your list, bag one while you can.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

First-party Nintendo games are notorious for holding their value long after launch, just ask anyone trying to find a cheap price on Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Black Friday is the most likely time of year to see a deal on a Mario title or Animal Crossing though. We expect plenty of third-party games from other publishers to get some big price-cuts too and we'll be updating this list on a regular basis with our latest findings. Want more right now? Check out our guide to the best cheap Nintendo Switch game sales happening right now.

Nintendo Switch controller deals

You get two Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in the box with the console, so you might not immediately need to buy any more. There are lots of fun four-player party games on the Switch though and you might find you need to pick up an extra pair and the Black Friday shopping season sometimes gives these official Joy-Cons a bit of a price drop. Check out the latest prices below.

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is ultimately the best Nintendo Switch controller to use for most 'traditional' games on the console, especially something long-term like Zelda: Breath of the Wild or an RPG. It's damn good, damn popular, and officially made by Nintendo, which is all rather damning news for any hope of a decent discount for most of the year. We'll keep our eyes peeled though and the price comparison widget below is always scanning for reduced Pro controller prices.

Looking for something a bit cheaper or with a wider range of colors to choose from? We think the PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller is the best third-party option. It lacks vibration or NFC (for Amiibos) features but it has a decent build quality, extra mappable buttons on the back (the official Pro doesn't), and motion-controls too. The wireless models are powered by two AA batteries.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday headset deals

We've got a full guide to the best Nintendo Switch headsets if you'd like to have a deep dive into our favorite compatible models for the console. We've picked out a few items from that guide though in our price comparison chart below. So if you're after something to give you the most immersive experience for your games, or you want to speak to your teammates more clearly than your current gear allows, we'll help you find an upgrade that's right for you. We'll add more deals as and when they come in for other models too.