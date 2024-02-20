Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – when and where to catch the stream

The February 2024 edition of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is coming in hot, so you may be wondering where you can find the stream to watch it when the time comes.

As the name implies, the showcase focuses on third-party releases coming to Nintendo Switch, so you may want to temper your expectations if you're hoping for an update on something closer to Nintendo. Still, the update promises plenty. You're getting 25 minutes of news that focuses on "Nintendo Switch games coming in the first half of 2024" – you're in my thoughts and prayers, Hollow Knight Silksong hopefuls.

It's also worth noting that Nintendo is uploading the entire showcase as a video rather than hosting an actual livestream. That shouldn't change how most people watch it, though you're free to skip through parts of it if you don't want to hand over the full 25 minutes of your time.

If all that sounds good, read on to find out where you can find the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase stream and when the whole thing kicks off.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase stream

You can watch the February 2024 edition of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase by going to YouTube at 6am PT /9am ET/ 2pm GMT. This isn't a live stream, so you likely won't find a countdown before then. Instead, the whole shebang should be uploaded at the time given.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase countdown

As stated above, the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase time is set for 6am PT /9am ET/ 2pm GMT, though you can find a countdown above if you'd like to know how far away that is right to the second.

