In what may be today’s most bizarre entertainment news, the BBC has announced that Nicolas Winding Refn is adapting Enid Blyton's 'Famous Five'. The director, best known for his work on violent thrillers like Drive, The Neon Demon, and Only God Forgives, will be making three 90-minute features based on the books. Yes, really.

Blyton wrote 21 novels in the Famous Five series that follows Julian, Dick, Anne, George, and their dog Timmy. They often featured the group getting into action-packed adventures, from chasing pirates to going for treacherous hikes, which is something that seems to appeal to Refn.

"All my life I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure," he said in a statement (per Deadline). "By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come."

Still, we must admit we’re struggling a bit to imagine the director switching gears like this – and it seems we’re not alone. "THIS is going to be wild," writes publisher Dee Stevens on Twitter. "Give us Ryan Gosling guzzling ginger beer, under a neon-lit moon while punching his way to solving a pirate mystery."

Journalist Morgan Jeffery adds: "I’ll admit it, I didn’t have 'Nicolas Winding Refn reboots the Famous Five' on my Bingo card." Meanwhile, writer Michael Leader sums up the strange partnership of director and story pretty well here. "Nicolas Winding Refn: 'I'm a pornographer, I make films that arouse me,'" he tweets, "Also Nicolas Winding Refn: 'All my life I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining the 'Famous Five,' I am preserving that notion…'"

Still, before we leap to judgment, it’s worth remembering that this isn’t Refn’s first foray into British TV. He also worked on the ITV detective drama Marple back in 2007, helming two episodes of the beloved daytime show. And given the sheer brilliance of his movie Drive, we can’t wait to see what he does here. Neon-lit picnics anyone?

