Cyber Monday PS5 deals live: all the biggest savings on games, accessories, and more
We're bringing you all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals as soon as they're available
Cyber Monday PS5 deals are making themselves known, and although Black Friday has been left behind for another year there's still plenty of reductions available, so we're here to help sort the wheat from the chaff. Some of these sale items will have carried over from the last few days while others will be brand new, but either way you can expect to save big with some record low prices being seen, and we're here with this live feed to bring you the best deals as they happen.
We're already witnessed new releases and gaming classics dropping to previously unseen low prices, accessories (official and otherwise) becoming extremely cheap, and there's even a console bundle in stock if you've been trying to hunt down this elusive console hardware. There's lots going on, so we're here to guide you through it all.
We're going to pick out our favorite picks of the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals (opens in new tab) right here, covering both the US and UK as we count down the last days of offers. You can sit back and relax as we do the heavy lifting, to bring you a selection of deals and ensure you don't miss any of the good stuff. Whether you want Cyber Monday PS5 deals on accessories, games, or the console itself, we've got you covered right here.
Today's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals in the US
- PS5: God of War Ragnarok bundle - $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: games now starting at $11.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: record low prices on official accessories (opens in new tab)
- CDKeys: up to 96% off games and DLC (opens in new tab)
- Dell: save on accessories and Alienware headsets (opens in new tab)
- DualSense: save over $20 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: Logitech, Razer, and Corsair from $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Pulse 3D Headset: save $30 - new record low price at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: God of War bundles in stock now (opens in new tab)
Today's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals in the UK
- Amazon: official accessories from £16.99 and games from £11.95 (opens in new tab)
- Bundles: Ragnarok bundle with £10 gift card at ShopTo (opens in new tab)
- Currys: record low prices on accessories and games (opens in new tab)
- CDKeys: up to 95% off DLC and game downloads (opens in new tab)
- DualSense: now just £44.99 (was £59.99) at Currys (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: games now starting at just £19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Pulse 3D headset: now £69.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Very: save £15 on The Last of Us Part 1 and more (opens in new tab)
PS5 Console God of War Ragnarok Bundle | $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
We kick things off for the Cyber Monday PS5 deals with the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, which is still available from Walmart. We can't imagine stock is going to last much longer given how high demand has been, so don't hang around if you're still thinking of ordering.
UK: £539.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)
Welcome to our 2022 feed of Cyber Monday PS5 deals. We're gearing up for the second wave, because the offers no longer end with Black Friday, so if you've been waiting for the right deal to come along then now could be the time – just don't wait too much longer, as they won't stick around forever! Follow along with us, and we'll point out where you can get cheap games, accessories, and even those elusive console bundles.
