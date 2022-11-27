Cyber Monday PS5 deals live: all the biggest savings on games, accessories, and more

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are making themselves known, and although Black Friday has been left behind for another year there's still plenty of reductions available, so we're here to help sort the wheat from the chaff. Some of these sale items will have carried over from the last few days while others will be brand new, but either way you can expect to save big with some record low prices being seen, and we're here with this live feed to bring you the best deals as they happen.

We're already witnessed new releases and gaming classics dropping to previously unseen low prices, accessories (official and otherwise) becoming extremely cheap, and there's even a console bundle in stock if you've been trying to hunt down this elusive console hardware. There's lots going on, so we're here to guide you through it all.

We're going to pick out our favorite picks of the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals (opens in new tab) right here, covering both the US and UK as we count down the last days of offers. You can sit back and relax as we do the heavy lifting, to bring you a selection of deals and ensure you don't miss any of the good stuff. Whether you want Cyber Monday PS5 deals on accessories, games, or the console itself, we've got you covered right here.

Today's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals in the US