Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals live: big savings on games, accessories, and consoles
All the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals as soon as they happen
As Black Friday swiftly makes its exit, what's that staring through the rear-view mirror? Oh, that's right! The latest and greatest Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are here. It's been a bumper event already with some major sales across Switch hardware, software, and accessories, but now Cyber Monday is here to help finalize some daring discounts just in time for the holidays.
So, where to begin? Fear not weary online travelers. We've rounded up all the best Nintendo Switch deals in one place for your perusing pleasure. Whether you're looking for a saving on a new Nintendo Switch OLED, or trying to pick up one of the system's newest games – Pokemon, Splatoon 3, Mario Rabbids, or otherwise – it can all be found below.
As this isn't the first time we've tracked Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, we know exactly where to look, what to avoid – and more importantly, what are the best prices on the market today. You'll find everything you need, including our top picks throughout Cyber Monday. And of course, make sure to check in again soon, as we regularly update this page with the latest deals.
Today's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in the US
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle: $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing) + $35 gift card: $299 at Dell (opens in new tab)
- Animal Crossing: $29 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Super Mario Odyssey: $37 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Link's Awakening: $29 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Persona 5 Royal: $29 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Breath of the Wild: $29 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Mario Party Superstars: $29 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe: $34 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)
- Mario and Sonic at Olympics: $25 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Mania: $10 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania: $15 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario and Luigi Set: $59 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)
- PowerA controller and Switch case: $29.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- SanDisk 256GB memory card: $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Lightning deals and games from $11 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: $20 on selected Switch games (opens in new tab)
- Target: up to 60% off video game accessories (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: $29 Switch first-party games (opens in new tab)
- CDkeys: up to 95% off digital downloads on all platforms (opens in new tab)
Today's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in the UK
- Switch OLED + £20 gift card: £309 at Argos (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED bundle: £329 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart: £259 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Mario Switch bundle (Mario Kart, 3D World): £309 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: £39 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)
- Luigi's Mansion 3: £36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Frontiers: £29 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Animal Crossing: £36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Just Dance: £17 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Skyward Sword: £36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Metroid Dread: £29 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Splatoon 3: £36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Link's Awakening: £36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- SanDisk 128GB memory card: £15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PowerA controller: £12 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Lightning deals and games under £15 (opens in new tab)
- Very: Nintendo Switch bundles from £259 (opens in new tab)
- Currys: Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite discounted bundles (opens in new tab)
- CDkeys: up to 94% off games and services (opens in new tab)
WarioWare: Get It Together! |
$49.99 $32.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Do you enjoy Mario Party mini-games? Well, you might want to try WarioWare: Get It Together for $32.99 (opens in new tab). It's hectic, fun, and a bit weird in the best possible way. This price is one of the cheapest we've seen and to be honest, is around the right price for what you get in return. It's a great game, just not worth the full $50.
UK:
£39.99 £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
SanDisk 512GB memory card |
$99.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Everyone needs more storage and this excellent 512GB memory card deal is still available. It's been one of our top picks since the beginning of the week, thankfully still around now for $39.99 (opens in new tab). That's a huge $60 saving for something that is basically a necessity for all Switch owners at one point. Don't miss out!
UK:
£69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild |
£59.99 £29.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Aside from Super Mario Odyssey, the other must-play game and defining game of the Nintendo Switch is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. With Tears of the Kingdom set to launch in 2023, you could not ask for better timing to try out this bad boy. At $29.00 too (opens in new tab), it's the cheapest the open-world Zelda has ever been.
UK: £44 at Very (opens in new tab)
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online |
$399.99 $299.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Nintendo's big deal for the holidays is this great Switch bundle that comes with the console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. It's a saving of over $100, now listed at $299.00 (opens in new tab). Considering the standard price of a Switch is usually $299 by itself, the added game (and what a game it is!) as well as the free trial to Switch Online, makes this bundle a winner in our books.
UK: £259 at Very (opens in new tab)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga |
$59.99 $29.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Arguably one of the best Lego games in recent years. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - which compromises all nine films in the main Skywalker saga – is more than 50% off at Walmart. It's a lot of fun, whether playing in single-player or co-operative mode. You too can help restore balance to the galaxy for $29.00 (opens in new tab).
UK:
£49.99 £34.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Super Mario Odyssey |
$59.99 $37.78 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Starting with the big man himself, Super Mario Odyssey has received a generous discount at Walmart – now available at $37.78 (opens in new tab). This is honestly one of the best games I've personally ever played and I cannot recommend it enough. This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen since the 3D platformer launched, so a great time to jump in.
UK:
£59.99 £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
And we're away! Yes, the build-up, launch and aftermath of Cyber Monday will be covered here at GamesRadar, with the focus of this particular blog being on Nintendo Switch deals. It doesn't matter if you're thinking about upgrading to a Switch OLED, wanting to commit to handheld with a Switch Lite, or just grabbing one of the nifty games machines for the first time, we have the deal for you.
Throughout this live blog and the entirety of Cyber Monday, we'll have everything you need in one place. To quote one of gaming's greatest mascots: Let's-a-go!
