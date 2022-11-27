Live

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals live: all the biggest discounts across 4K, 1440p, and 144Hz screens and more

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals are already emerging

By Heather Wald, Iain Harris
published
Lead image for Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals live blog
(Image: © Future)

Black Friday is in the books for another year, but the deals haven’t dried up just yet. Cyber Monday is just around the corner so everyone is getting deals up early or letting pre-existing discounts linger for a while longer so more people can take advantage. That means there are oodles of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals to expect, with most of them already out there.

Naturally, it’s worth knowing what you’re looking for to get the most value out of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals. Bigger and grander screens like ultrawides or curved monitors can be fantastic for ensuring your set-up provides an immersive gaming experience, though you don’t necessarily have to break the bank to get a good monitor. Bigger isn’t always better, though, with plenty of smaller screens also offering features like 1440p resolution or a 144Hz refresh rate, which prove ideal if you’re looking for something to take your competitive gaming experience to the next level. 

Thankfully, much like Black Friday before it, Cyber Monday to sure to toss up a good discount on whatever sort of gaming monitor you fancy. Even better, some of those good discounts are already live. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a flashy new monitor to improve your set-up or get some Christmas shopping done early, it’s a good time to take advantage of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals. You don’t need to look too far to find them, too, as we’re keeping this blog updated with the best discounts we come across – because we’re nice like that.

Today's best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals in the US

Today's best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals in the UK

Refresh

LG 48GQ900-B | $1,499.99 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG 48GQ900-B Cyber Monday deal

(Image credit: LG)

Fancy going big this Cyber Monday in more ways than one? There’s currently a saving of $600 to be made on this 48-inch OLED gaming monitor from LG. The 48GQ900-B leans on LG’s OLED TV experience while throwing in all the gaming specs you could need. If that sounds good, you can buy the LG 48GQ900-B from Amazon for $899.99 (opens in new tab).

Samsung Odyssey G7 | $799.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Samsung Odyssey G7

(Image credit: Future)

We’re kicking off with a deal on a Samsung Odyssey monitor that shows that the push for 4K gaming doesn’t have to be too expensive. The G7 features a lush 28-inch IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, plus FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, and you can buy it from Best Buy for $579.99 (opens in new tab), saving you $220 off its usual price.

And just like that, the bell for round two has been rung. Welcome to our blog rounding up all the best monitor deals for your peepers ahead of and on Cyber Monday! As we mention in the preamble above, gaming monitors are a diverse bunch that cover a range of needs and wants. That’s okay, though, as we’ll strive to provide something to appeal to anyone – be it a small-but-powerful screen suited to the competitive gamer or something bigger that’ll make your 100th playthrough of Skyrim even more immersive. We wouldn’t want this intro to keep dragon on, though, so we’ll get cracking on with the deals. 