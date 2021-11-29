Live
Cyber Monday gaming deals live: last chance sales plsu Nintendo Switch and PS5 restocks
All the Cyber Monday gaming deals about to run off the shelves: minute-by-minute
We're into the last round of Cyber Monday gaming deals now, which means there's just one day left to grab some record low prices on the latest games and accessories. It's crunch time now, and we're bringing you all the offers that look set to run out of stock soon so that you don't miss any of the gold on the shelves today.
We're flying through all your favorite retailers, hunting down remaining Nintendo Switch and PS5 restocks, and bringing all the best Cyber Monday gaming deals right here as soon as we find them.
You'll find our guide to all the sales happening right now just below, and our top picks for the last stretch of this year's annual sales further down.
Cyber Monday gaming deals: US
- Amazon: Big discounts of 40% or more across games and gear
- Best Buy: Free $50 gift card with Oculus Quest 2
- Dell: Up to 36% off Alienware, XPS, and Inspiron
- Disney Plus: Grab 12 months for the price of 10
- Walmart: Oculus Quest 2 with FREE carrying case
- Target: Discounts of up to 60% on games and $20 off Game Pass
- Newegg: RTX 3080 gaming laptops from $1,799
- Microsoft: Up to 67% off games and 40% off accessories
- B&H Photo: Samsung storage up to $110 off
- HP: Save up to 77% across tech in the Cyber Monday sale
- Samsung: Reductions of $1,700 or more on 8K and QLED TVs
- Verizon: Up to $1,200 off 5G phones with trade-in
Cyber Monday gaming deals: UK
- Amazon: Save on Fifa, Far Cry 6, Call of Duty, and beyond
- Dell: Price cut of 32% on Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptops
- Currys: Discounts across the Nintendo Switch game library
- Very: Reduction of £25 on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Argos: Low prices with 10% off all TVs now available
- The Game Collection: Game savings of 5% on everything just went live
- CDKeys: Get a 23% discount on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Game: Big savings on merch and pre-owned games
Real reality isn't always great - but virtual reality has lasers, robots, and so much more - that's pretty difficult to beat. This $50 free credit when you buy an Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon is just as impressive, but we wouldn't wait around much longer. Amazon states that this offer will end 'on November 29' so we don't know how much longer you've got to make good on one of the best deals we've seen on this headset all year.
Oculus Quest 2 | $50 Amazon credit | $299.99 at Amazon
There aren't many tailor-made Xbox headsets, but the Razer Kaira is one of the few on the market taking a discount today. You'll find the black and classic Xbox green colorway available for $69.99 right now (was $99.99). Amazon is running low on stock of this mid-range set of cups, so it's go-time if you're looking to refresh your setup for a record low price right.
Razer Kaira Wireless gaming headset |
$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Motion controls gettin' you down? The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is down to a record low price at GameStop right now. This $49.99 sales price (was $59.99) was appearing at Walmart last night, but stock ran out particularly quickly and GameStop is now the only retailer offering this price. That means we wouldn't hang around on this one - it's likely to sell fast.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller |
$59.99 $49.99 at GameStop
Kicking things off we have Starlord and his merry band of intergalactic rogues. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is down to just $26.99 at Amazon right now - on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. You'll have to move fast, though - we're already seeing stock running out on the Xbox version, so this one looks to be selling particularly quickly right now.
Xbox Series X:
$59.99 $26.99 at Amazon
Welcome to our Cyber Monday gaming deals live blog! We'll be here all day, bringing you all the best last-minute discounts and stock drops from all your favorite retailers. We'll be sourcing discounts on games and accessories for all your consoles and even keeping our weary eyes out for more Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PS5 restocks to boot.
