Black Friday board game deals live: get discounts on games for everyone here

The Black Friday board game deals have officially taken up residence for 2022, and they're leaving no prisoners. Indeed, the offers we've seen so far are starting to ramp up - and they show no signs of stopping.

That's why we're collecting the most tempting Black Friday board game deals for you right here. To save you time (not to mention stress), our bargain-hunters will be posting the most appealing offers they can find below. That means you'll be able to browse top-tier discounts on the best board games live and as they happen with minimal effort.

Because this page will be updated regularly with Black Friday board game deals until the event is over, it's also worth keeping it bookmarked to make sure you don't miss anything. If there's a must-have saving on the go, you'll see it here.

Today's best Black Friday board game deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday board game deals in the UK

Pandemic | $39.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Black Friday board game deals with Pandemic

(Image credit: Future)

If you've not played Pandemic before, you really need to remedy that as soon as possible. If you ask me, this is comfortably one of the best co-op experiences on shelves right now and features as a top recommendation in many of our guides. With that in mind, getting it for a record low price of $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) is a total no-brainer. Seriously, it's never been cheaper.

UK readers don't have to miss out either. It's currently £20.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost £45, so you're getting fantastic value for money in today's Black Friday board game deals.

Disney Villainous | $39.99 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Black Friday board game deals with Disney Villainous

(Image credit: Future)

We're starting off strong with one of the best reductions we've seen for a while on the popular strategy game that jumpstarted a franchise. In fact, Villainous hasn't been this cheap since November 2021 - and even then, it only cost a couple of dollars less. 

That makes this discount of 50%, which brings the overall cost to $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a standout of the Black Friday board game deals so far. For context, Villainous averages $35-ish and very rarely goes on offer during the rest of the year.

Looking to grab it across the pond? It's currently £24.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost £40, which isn't as steep a drop but is still pretty good all things considered.

Hey folks! My name's Benj, and I'll be taking us through the first stint of this year's Black Friday board game deals live and as they happen. I'm the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, and I've been covering both board gaming and Black Friday for around four years now. That gives me some inkling of what to expect and how to identify a good offer, so I'm hoping to uncover some of the best discounts floating around out there for you today. Let's dive right in, shall we?