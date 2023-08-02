Baldur's Gate 3 launch live blog

Refresh

Assuming you stick to those rules, you'll be settling in for several hundred hours of Baldur's Gate 3. There are 17,000 permutations of its ending , and it'll take you anywhere from 75 to 200 hours to get to just one of them . Sadly, I've got no way of helping you find those endings out just yet, but I assume some dedicated speedrunners and/or dataminers will be doing their damndest to work things out as soon as possible.

As I said, I'm a fan of Astarion's roguishness, but if I had to pick, I'd opt for Shadowheart of Lae'zel, whose stories seem to be closest to the core narrative of Baldur's Gate 3. If you deem yourself a true expert, however, you may choose to opt for The Dark Urge , instead. The final addition to the Origin character roster can be any race or class you choose, but their story will remain the same. That story is one of a mysterious thirst for blood, violence, and murder, and it's likely to substantially derail some parts of the game. With that in mind, Vincke has suggested that you probably don't want to pick them up for your first playthrough. (Image credit: Larian)

After that first playthrough, you've got Larian's official permission to play an Origin character. There are seven Origin characters in Baldur's Gate 3, who all have predetermined stories and (mostly) predetermined races and classes: Astarion, an mean-spirited elvish Rogue who also happens to be a vampire

Lae'zel, a short-tempered Githyanki fighter

Gale, an eloquent human wizard

Shadowheart, a half-elf Cleric with a dark affinity

Wyll, a human warlock with a noble past and an unfortunate patron

Karlach, a tiefling barbarian held captive in hell for a decade

The Dark Urge, who we'll come back to shortly

As you approach that first playthrough, an all-important question arises: what are you playing in your first playthrough? It's a tricky question, although thankfully there's some official guidance which should help out. Game director Sven Vincke said that your first Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough should be with a custom character - one created from scratch, rather than one of the seven Origin characters. What race that character should be is mostly a matter of personal preference, but choosing the best Baldur's Gate 3 class can be a bit trickier. If you're familiar with early access, I think the Bard should be your first playthrough character , thanks to its knack for finding novel ways to talk themselves out of a tricky spot. I'm also enjoying having a Rogue in my party for sneaking and lockpicking, but if you're a less experienced player, a more simple class, such as a Fighter or Wizard, might be a better pick. The developers have their own preferences, however - Vincke likes a Paladin, while lead writer Adam Smith says that the Monk's speed makes them Baldur's Gate 3's true best class .

As for my hands-on with the full release last month, I came away from that blown away by Baldur's Gate 3's depth. From a heist gone wrong to evidence of the game's interweaving narrative strands, I saw how the game's size and density play out as we reach the titular city. Lead writer Adam Smith outlined how all that creative decision making led to a game more like a Dishonored-style immersive sim than a traditional CRPG, with the consequences of your actions spiraling away from one another off the whims of a single dice roll.

(Image credit: Larian) As I mentioned earlier, our Baldur's Gate 3 review in progress will drop on Thursday, August 3, along with the game itself. But we've had plenty of time with the game already, both with our initial Baldur's Gate 3 early access preview from 2020, and hands-on with the full release alongside Larian thanks to our Baldur's Gate 3 preview . That's in addition to several hours with the early access build as it's developed over the past few years (although I personally steered clear until more recently so I could enjoy the full release in all its glory). Early access has been hugely important for helping Larian playtest the game, with story, characters, classes and far, far more all coming under the magnifying glass over the past few years. It's a limited slice of the game, but one with a huge amount of depth that's only served to make what's coming even more exciting.

Also, a reminder that the Baldur's Gate 3 release date occurring this week is only for PC - a PS5 version is on its way on September 6. Sadly, there's nothing concrete on an Xbox release just yet - Larian has said it's working on a port, but it won't be ready for the other launches.