D&D legend Matthew Mercer overcomes Baldur's Gate 3 challenge by stacking 40 boxes

Dungeons and Dragons legend Matthew Mercer is playing Baldur's Gate 3, and he had quite the unusual approach to a challenge.

Just below, you can see a clip of Mercer and Baldur's Gate 3 game director Swen Vincke playing a little bit of the new game as part of a livestream earlier this week. When faced with getting into a castle, Mercer thought it'd be an excellent idea to stack a series of boxes as tall as the castle ramparts themselves.

For a seasoned dnd professional stacking 45 crates to vault over a castles ramparts is an obvious solution#BaldursGate3 pic.twitter.com/6dJcvcF03kAugust 3, 2023 See more

Once at the very top of these boxes, Mercer is then faced with a slight problem: how does he bridge the gap between the boxes and the castle wall? Thankfully, the D&D veteran thought about that scenario ahead of time, and thanks to an Arrow of Transposition, he can warp to the point at which the arrow lands, so he's over the castle walls in literally the blink of an eye.

We're not entirely sure the rest of Mercer's party in Baldur's Gate 3 are meant to get over there if they don't have the Arrow of Transposition, but that sounds like a "them" problem.

As the tweet above attests to, this is just how a "seasoned dnd professional" would approach a challenge like this. We daresay the average Baldur's Gate 3 player probably wouldn't think of completing the challenge quite like this, although there are probably some wizened D&D players out there who would be on the same wavelength as Mercer.

Larian's new game only just launched in full yesterday on August 3, but Baldur's Gate 3 is already the second-biggest Steam launch of 2023, a fantastic feat for the relatively hardcore D&D sim. Check out our Baldur's Gate 3 review to see what we made of Larian's game after dozens upon dozens of hours spent with it.

