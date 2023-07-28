Here are the Baldur's Gate 3 release times around the world

The Baldur's Gate 3 release times have been revealed ahead of launch next week.

For the unfamiliar, Baldur's Gate 3 is finally exiting early access next week on Thursday, August 3, and it's set to be one of the biggest games of the year - not just by size. The Baldur's Gate 3 release times, as you can see below, begin at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET for the US crowd, and translate to 4 p.m. BST/5 p.m. CEST for the European players out there.

It's almost time: Baldur’s Gate 3 releases on PC next Thursday, August 3rd!Check the map below for the launch timing depending on your location 🗺https://t.co/g0WEm2I7WM pic.twitter.com/UR7NzuWziJJuly 27, 2023 See more

Finally, that equates to 11 p.m. MYT for players in and around Kaula Lumpur. The Baldur's Gate 3 release times for east Asian and Australian players are a little more complex, since they're technically the next day on August 4. They're 12 a.m. for Japanese players, and 1 a.m. AEST for the eastern Australian players out there.

Since Baldur's Gate 3 is exiting early access next week, it's worth a reminder that early access save files won't transfer over to the full game. You can only play Act 1 of the RPG currently, but you'll obviously have access to the full game on August 3, hence why save files won't be compatible and can't be transferred over.

If you didn't already know, Baldur's Gate 3 is getting real weird in full launch, and its narrator has the proof. "Dancing eye spiders is the most normal thing I've done all day," actor Amelia Tyler said in a recent outtake video earlier this week, which should give you some idea of just how strange the final game is getting.

You can check out our guide to the best Baldur's Gate 3 backgrounds if you want to get ahead of the game at launch and start earning maximum Inspiration.