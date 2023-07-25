Baldur’s Gate 3 narrator takes us behind the scenes of Larian’s D&D RPG: "Dancing eye spiders is the most normal thing I've done all day"

Accompanying you on your epic quest in Baldur's Gate 3 is the narrator, played by Amelia Tyler, and with the game now weeks away from launch, the voice actor has given us a glimpse behind the scenes of Larian's D&D RPG with some highly amusing outtakes footage.

"If you've ever wondered what it's like to be the narrator of Baldur's Gate 3 (or any fantasy game, really)... it's a bit like this," Tyler says in the description of her Narrator Outtakes 1 video posted last month on her YouTube channel. In it, she pokes fun at Baldur's Gate 3 and role-playing games in general in a lively, light-hearted, and hilarious way.

Among the highlights is when Tyler asks, "Who did this word with four apostrophes in it? What the fuck? That is some fantasy bullshit right there!" Then there's her impression of a seductive boat and her realisation that her job is far from ordinary: "Dancing eye spiders is the most normal thing I've done all day."

Later in the video, the pressure of being the narrator begins to take its toll. "Calm, breathe, it's okay. The line can't hurt you anymore," she says before launching into a full, beautifully acted, pretend emotional outburst. "Nobody talks to me. Nobody ever talks to me. It's fine. I'm only the fucking dungeon master. It's fine. You all just have conversations with each other… mocap bastards."

And if you enjoyed that, then you're in for a treat, as Tyler has recently released another video of Baldur's Gate 3 bloopers dubbed Narrative Outtakes 2. "Enjoy my rapid descent into gibbering madness with topics including unpleasant limited edition fragrances, concerning companion choices, and innovative new hunting techniques," Tyler says. Give it a watch for more goofy dialogue and general tomfoolery from the brilliant Baldur's Gate 3 voice actor.

Check out our Baldur's Gate 3 preview for our initial impressions of Larian Studios' ambitious RPG.