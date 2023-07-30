Baldur's Gate 3's horniest residents are all making the same joke about its new villain: "I can fix her"

Baldur’s Gate 3 has unveiled its next big villain, Orin The Red, and the internet is understandably thirsty for the murderous shapeshifter.

That’s partly because Orin The Red is voiced by none other than actor Maggie Robertson, who also played the internet’s beloved Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. But the internet’s obsession with the newly revealed characters is also partly due to her sadistic nature, cool design, and the fact that she’s very, very tall.

“Orin is affectionately unhinged,” says actor Maggie Robertson in the video below. “You don’t know when she’s going to pop up, you don’t know in what form she’s going to be, she's incredibly tricksy.” She also has an “intimate relationship with her blades,” which is both scary and kind of cute if you think about it hard enough. The rest of the villain spotlight video doesn’t reveal too much other than the fact that she’s really evil and apparently horny for blood, which in fairness is enough to woo fans online.

After developer Larian Studios introduced Orin to the world, the world responded with one recurring phrase: “I can fix her.” The online reaction was so overwhelming that Larian had to respond to fans’, err, enthusiasm. “No, you can’t fix her,” the studio tweeted. “But… do try! What could go wrong?”

Some online reactions swung in the opposite reaction, as one fan tweeted: “She does not need fixing. Do not fix her. She is fine the way she is.” Told you, evilness and blood are the perfect concoction sometimes. Another fan responded to the “I can fix her” memes: “Yeah? Well, I could accept her as she is. You don’t like the murder? Grow up. The atrocities are part of her and I’ve decided they’re funny.”

Orin The Red joins the other two villains from Baldur’s Gate 3, including Gortash played by Jason Isaacs, and General Ketheric Thorm played by the one and only JK Simmons. The other two seem to have political or personal motivations, but Orin just seems to like stabbing people, including maybe the player.

Baldur’s Gate 3 exits early access on August 3rd, so check out the worldwide release times before then.