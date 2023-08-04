Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix is "cooking in the kitchen" and should release later today

Baldur's Gate 3's first hot fix is currently "cooking in the kitchen" and should arrive later today, according to Larian Studios' CEO.

Swen Vincke has announced through Twitter that a hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 is due very soon. "Thank you, everyone, for all the love and support. It brought a tear to many eyes and it's incredibly motivating for all of us. We can't thank you enough," Vincke writes, "that said - Hotfix 1 is cooking in the kitchen and we hope to get it out today."

We doubt you missed it, but just in case you've been living under a rock, Baldur's Gate 3 officially launched yesterday giving fans access to the full game after previously only being able to play the opening hours via early access.

This trial period was clearly enough to get everyone excited as Baldur's Gate 3's launch may have broken Steam as players reported downloads ranging from 6 hours to 6 months. Let's hope that the upcoming hotfix makes players' entry into the game just that little bit smoother.

Despite this, it's been heartwarming to see just how well Baldur's Gate 3's fans have responded to the game's launch. In response to Vincke's tweet, countless players have replied thanking Vincke and the rest of the team at Larian Studios for releasing such a fun game.

"NO THANK YOU, AND YOUR TEAM," one Twitter user wrote , "Everyone can see the love you guys put in this game, and for that, you ended up making a game that's not only worth the name Baldur's Gate, but also made what is probably the best one in the series," another one added .

Let's hope everything gets ironed out by the time Baldur's Gate 3 releases on PS5 on September 6, 2023.