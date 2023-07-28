CRPGs are getting way more popular, and Baldur's Gate 3 has definitely played a part

By Hope Bellingham
published

16 million people are now playing CRPGs

Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 has helped the CRPG genre to surge in popularity, with three million extra players enjoying it this side of 2023.

According to Michael Douse, director of publishing at Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, the number of players who own a CRPG game on Steam has grown exponentially in just a short amount of time. In a tweet, Douse wrote: "Last year, there were 13 million players who owned a game with 'CRPG' as one of its top 10 tags on Steam (effectively, 13 million people owned a CRPG)."

Douse continues: "As of this side of 2023, there's now 16 million." That's an increase of three million in just a year - and Baldur's Gate 3 is almost definitely responsible for that. If you head on over to Steam's CRPG page and look at its top sellers, you'll find Baldur's Gate 3 at number one, followed by Larian's other title Divinity: Original Sin 2, as well as the likes of Darkest Dungeon 2, Pathfinder, and Disco Elysium. 

See more

For those unfamiliar, a CRPG is a 'computer role-playing game', so just like a normal RPG but one that's typically played on a PC. Despite pretty much representing the genre at the moment, Baldur's Gate 3 isn't only set to launch on PC soon - PS5 players will also be able to make the most of Larian's new CRPG just slightly later than the PC crew. 

Speaking of, we are only a few days away from Baldur's Gate 3's full launch. From August 3 (PC) and September 6 (PS5), we'll be able to experience the rest of the game after only having access to its first chapter in early access. If you want to get stuck right in, here are the Baldur's Gate 3 release times

Get ready for August 3 with our Baldur's Gate 3 weapons guide. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  