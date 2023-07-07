The true best class in Baldur's Gate 3 is the Monk, according to its lead writer

Baldur's Gate 3 has a wealth of options when it comes to classes, and choosing one is no easy task.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, lead writer Adam Smith discussed the new Monk class and gave some compelling reasons for choosing it if you're planning on delving into Larian Studios' expansive RPG.

"A Monk's great because they're so quick," Smith explains. "Once you get to level six or seven, it feels like you're taking five turns for anyone else's one turn because you're running around darting all over the place".

If that wasn't reason enough, the Monk can also use Deflect Missiles to deflect incoming ranged attacks, which according to Smith, is like "having a lightsaber". Monks are also a good choice if you're going solo, as they're not only speedy but can hit hard and are skilled at stealth.

That being said, from a purely role-playing perspective, it's the Paladin that wins out for Baldur's Gate 3's lead writer. "Paladin is probably still my favourite class," he says. As a Paladin, you are sworn to uphold justice and righteousness, but as the developer explains, "There are certain things that you can do that go against your oath, and if you do that, then you literally get visited by a guy called the Oathbreaker, this sinister Knight. It's f***ing awesome. It's this whole moment just for this one class. So they get this moment where it's just like, 'Oh s***, I just shifted the force of cosmic balance'."

Baldur's Gate 3 initially launched in Early Access on Steam back in 2020, and is finally launching in full next month. Check out our new Baldur's Gate 3 preview for a deeper breakdown of what might be Larian's masterwork.

Not sold on either Paladin or Monk? Check out our guide to the best Baldur's Gate 3 classes.