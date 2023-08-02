Even after the bear sex, Baldur's Gate 3 writer warns we still have no idea "just how horny this game is"

One Baldur's Gate 3 dev is warning (or promising?) that we still have no idea how horny this game can get - and we already know about the bear sex.

"Spent the past week or so doing final tests on some companion romance arcs, and… damn, I’m still surprised at just how horny this game is. Bear’s got nothin’ on what’s still to come," senior writer John Corcoran says on Twitter, including a face-melting emoji for good measure.

"Don’t get me wrong - it’s also affecting, funny, gripping, and worthy of any number of superlatives you can dream up… but also mainstream, big-budget horny in a way I thought went extinct in the mid-90s in movies, and may never have been seen in games of this scale."

As a reminder, "mainstream, big-budget horny" in terms of '90s movies will lead you to comparisons with the likes of everything from Basic Instinct to Showgirls, which, uh, certainly paints a picture of the kinds of things we can look forward to. We can be pretty sure that Baldur's Gate 3 will feature better writing than the latter and better treatment of its actors than the former, though.

The devs have also revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 has customizable genitals and removable underwear, which seems like a lot to keep track of in the game's intimate scenes. But hey, if any studio can find a way to account for a player's multitudinous choices, it's Larian.

