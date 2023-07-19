Baldur's Gate 3 lets you customize your genitals and remove your pants, as all good RPGs should

Not only can you customize your genitals in Baldur's Gate 3, but you can remove your pants to really flaunt what you've got.

Speaking to Kotaku, lead character artist Alena Dubrovina spells out what the D&D RPG's character creator has to offer, and it turns out to be a fair bit! As you'd expect from a game that borrows from genres where self-expression is the appeal, the character creator has many options to help you craft the character you want to take on an adventure.

When discussing how the character creator tackles gender – you pick body type rather than sex and can freely customize physical attributes – Dubrovina eventually reveals that you can further customize your package through pubic hair options and that it all differs depending on race.

Mind you, the decision to go hard on genital gentrification wasn't born of romantic subplots – not that there isn't plenty of that. Rather, it started with your undergarments. Larian views underwear as an extension of character customization, as several pairs reflect the race who wears them. As the team where in the area, they decided to take things one step further.

"The question arose, 'What happens when you take it off?'" she says. "At first we were like, 'you know, maybe nothing's gonna happen. Maybe we're gonna have another underwear mesh under it. Who cares?' But then I started thinking about it, talking about it, and we realized that for some players, it's just another way to represent their identity."

Baldur's Gate 3 releases August 3 for PC, and August 31 for PS5.

If you thought Baldur's Gate 3 couldn't get any bigger, apparently it has 17,000 possible endings.