Baldur's Gate 3 will wipe your Early Access saves, but the devs say you should delete them yourself

Baldur's Gate 3 officially launches this week, at least on PC, but if you've been playing the Early Access version the devs have some important recommendations for you to follow ahead of the 1.0 release.

Today, developer Larian Studios posted a PSA to social media, asking Early Access Baldur's Gate 3 players to launch the game, delete their saves, and then uninstall before the official launch on August 3. "This will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting!"

The devs also strongly recommend removing any mods you've got installed before 1.0 lands. A larger blog post detailing what to expect from the launch is set to land on Wednesday, August 2. If you're counting down the hours to the Baldur's Gate 3 release times, you can follow that link for a full breakdown of the worldwide launch, but in short you should probably have your prep work done before the morning of August 3.

Larian has been repeating that Early Access saves won't carry through to the final game for some time, so consider this your final warning that you can't get a head start ahead of 1.0 this week. Bear in mind that there is no Baldur's Gate 3 pre-load ahead of launch, either, so plan your downloads accordingly. There is one benefit to grabbing the game ahead of 1.0, however: you'll get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe edition if you own the Early Access version.

If you're looking to play Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5, it'll launch on September 6, the very same day your PC and Xbox-owning friends will be diving into Starfield.

If you're unsure about which class to pick, might we recommend you dedicate your first Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough to the bard?